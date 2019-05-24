Summer House

Summer House Is Beginning Production on Season 5 — with Some New Cast Members!

Summer House season 4 starred Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud
Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus Marries David Raih — See Exclusive Photos!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, June 27, in Santa Monica, California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively
Summer House's Carl Radke Says Being in Therapy After Getting Sober Has Been 'Liberating'

“It’s my first time doing therapy while actually telling the 100% truth," Carl Radke said in a recent interview on The Publyssity Podcast
Summer House's Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson 'Love' Each Other — but Aren't Together

The Bravo stars finally addressed the status of their relationship on Wednesday night's reunion
Summer House's Carl Radke Is Sober After a 'Rough' Season: 'I'm Trying to Make It Right'

The reality star says seeing himself "hit the bottle" on the show has been "hard to watch"
Summer House's Hannah Berner Gives an Update on Luke Gulbranson and Her 'Complicated' Love Life

"Even though we had a miscommunication, and I think he was trying to play games with me, we can’t help but like each other as people," the comedian tells PEOPLE
Summer House's Kyle Cooke Debuts as a Singer On An EDM Revamp of 'Working for the Weekend'

The reality TV star collaborated with EDM artist HARBER to revamp the iconic Loverboy track
Lauren Wirkus Is Headed to the Altar! Summer House Alum Engaged to David Raih: 'I Can't Wait to Be Your Wife'

On her Instagram Story, Lauren Wirkus shared photos from the low-key moment David Raih proposed to her
Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Dish on Their Hookup: 'They Say Date Your Best Friend'

Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Looking for a Fall Wedding Date

Summer House’s New Mom Ashley Wirkus Reveals She Had Skin Cancer in Candid Post

Carl, Kyle & Amanda Reveal They Did Not Miss The Wirkus Twins This Season on Summer House

Summer House's Kyle Didn't Receive Clear Engagement Blessing from Amanda's Dad After Cheating

PLUS: Engaged Couple Kyle & Amanda discuss if watching back their drama during the season affected their relationship

Summer House: Paige Desorbo Furious After Kyle Cooke Accuses Her of Leading Carl Radke on

TV // May 24, 2019
Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Accuses Kyle Cooke of Cheating on Girlfriend Amanda Batula — Again

TV // April 29, 2019
Summer House's Amanda Batula Admits She's Not Over Boyfriend Kyle Cooke Cheating: 'I Resent You'

TV // April 01, 2019
Work Hard, Play Harder! Summer House Brings New Blood to the Beach in Wild Season 3 Trailer

TV // January 23, 2019
Seeing Blue! Baby Boy on the Way for Summer House Star Ashley Wirkus and Husband Brad McAtee

Baby Boy on the Way for Summer House Star Ashley Wirkus

Parents // November 12, 2018
Summer House's Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Are Engaged! See the Ring She 'Can't Stop Staring at'

TV // September 24, 2018
Summer House Shakeup: The Wirkus Twins, Stephen, Danielle & Amit May Still Appear in Season 3, Source Says

TV // June 04, 2018
Summer House's Stephen McGee on Why His Parents Still Struggle to Accept His Homosexuality

TV // March 12, 2018
Summer House's Carl Radke Feels 'Betrayed' by Costar Who Outed His Sexual Experience with a Man

TV // February 20, 2018
