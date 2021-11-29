Style News

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown
Frederic Aspiras — a Joico celebrity stylist — has worked with Lady Gaga since 2009
Adam Levine Says His Black Rose Face Tattoo Was Fake: I'm 'Too Vain' for That
"The face has got to stay the same," the Maroon 5 singer said
Paulina Porizkova Is Celebrating Her Age in New Laura Geller Beauty Ad: 'Mature Women Are Sexy'
The 56-year-old model is the new face of Laura Geller Beauty
Tom Ford Says 'It's Been Hard' After Death of Husband: 'I Keep Thinking ... I Have to Call Richard'
Tom Ford's husband, Richard Buckley, died in September of natural causes following a long illness
Sofia Coppola Made Kirsten Dunst Feel 'Beautiful' When Producers Wanted Her to 'Fix' Her Teeth
The actress says working with Sofia Coppola on The Virgin Suicides helped her feel empowered and beautiful
Sandra Bullock Wears a Glittering Gold Catsuit at The Unforgivable Premiere Red Carpet
The ensemble, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, is tied together with a tuxedo jacket, tan pumps, gold jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch
Lily Collins Debuts Fresh Cut While Promoting Season 2 of Emily in Paris: 'New Bangs, Old Habits'
"Yup, they're real," Lily Collins captioned a photo showing off her bangs alongside Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park
Kourtney Kardashian Sports SKIMS x Fendi Bikini While Kissing Fiancé Travis Barker in the Pool
Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, Kourtney Kardashian simply captioned the steamy snapshot: "life with you"
Madonna Completes Her 'Trilogy of Tattoos' with the Hebrew Word for 'Kissed'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Tattoos 1 Year After She Said She Would 'Never' Do It: 'Lied Again'
Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look Features a Gold Spine — and a Nod to a Spider-Man Villain

Salma Hayek Jokes Her Low-Cut Gucci Swimsuit Wasn't in Her Wardrobe for House of Gucci

The actress is repping her new film while getting some R&R

Kelly Ripa Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Her Mom in Throwback Photo: 'Shoutout to Mom's Hair'
Style // November 29, 2021
Tom Ford Compares Watching House of Gucci to Weathering a Storm: 'I Had Lived Through a Hurricane'
Style // November 29, 2021
Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Collection Will Be Presented on Tuesday 'Per His Wishes'
Style // November 29, 2021
Emily DiDonato Welcomes First Baby, a Daughter, with Husband Kyle Peterson: 'We Are So In Love'
Parents // November 29, 2021
Kanye West Dedicates His Sunday Service to Virgil Abloh: 'In Loving Memory'
Music // November 28, 2021
Celebrities Honor Virgil Abloh After Designer Dies at 41 Following 2-Year Battle with Cancer
Style // November 28, 2021
Charli XCX Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting ARIA Award to Justin Bieber
Music // November 28, 2021
Law Roach's Nephew, 3, Dies After Falling Out of a 17-Story Window in Chicago
Style // November 28, 2021
Giorgio Armani Receives Knight Grand Cross, Italy's Highest Civilian Honor
Style // November 27, 2021
Tom Daley Launches Line of Knit Kits After His Viral Knitting Moments at Tokyo Olympics
Style // November 27, 2021
Lily Collins Teases Chic Emily in Paris Season 2 Style: 'Epic Dresses' and 'Literally No Sweatpants'
Style // November 26, 2021
Teen with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Lives Out Dream to Design His Own Jordan Sneakers: 'So Cool'
Human Interest // November 26, 2021
WATCH: Brooke Shields Wears a Red Swimsuit as She Creates a New Thanksgiving Tradition
Style // November 25, 2021
Katie Couric Looks Back on Her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Hats Over the Years
Style // November 25, 2021
Nina Agdal Opens Up About Being Away from Her Family for the Holidays: 'It's Not Easy'
Food // November 24, 2021
Christina Ricci Displays Her Growing Bump in New Marc Jacobs Campaign: 'Me and the Baby'
Parents // November 24, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Abs-Baring Photos She Knows Will 'Stir Up' Controversy: 'It's My Damn Body'
Style // November 24, 2021
JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Wearing a Dress and Heels for the 'First Time in My Life' on 2021 AMAs Red Carpet
Style // November 24, 2021
Laverne Cox Dances in a Semi-Sheer Gucci Bodysuit to Janet Jackson Song: 'We Love You!'
Style // November 24, 2021
Summer Walker and Rapper Boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh Debut Face Tattoos of Each Other's Names
Style // November 23, 2021
Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) Causes Google Searches for Red Lipstick and Red Scarves to Spike
Style // November 23, 2021
Model Martha Hunt Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Emery, with Fiancé Jason McDonald
Parents // November 23, 2021
Ashley Graham Claps Back at Commenter Who Says Her Stretch Marks May 'Affect Your Career'
Parents // November 23, 2021
Bath Products Brand Lush Quitting Social Media to Address Customers' Mental Health Challenges
Human Interest // November 22, 2021
Justin Bieber Dedicates Sweet Message to Hailey Baldwin on Her 25th Birthday: 'You Are My Forever'
Music // November 22, 2021
