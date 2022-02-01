Stormi Webster
- Full Name
- Stormi Webster
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- Notable Projects
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Born
- 02/01/2018
- Age
- 4
FAQs
- Where was Stormi Webster born?
Stormi Webster was born at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, California. She arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time and weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz.
- Why is Stormi Webster's last name Webster?
Stormi Webster has the same last name as her father, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II.
- Does Stormi Webster have any siblings?
Yes, Stormi Webster has one sibling. Her younger brother was born in 2022.