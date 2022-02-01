Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster is the eldest child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. She was born on February 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
FAQs

Where was Stormi Webster born?

Stormi Webster was born at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, California. She arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time and weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz.

Why is Stormi Webster's last name Webster?

Stormi Webster has the same last name as her father, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II.

Does Stormi Webster have any siblings?

Yes, Stormi Webster has one sibling. Her younger brother was born in 2022.

