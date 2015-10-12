Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Signs with Modeling Agency DNA
The daughter of the late tech legend announced the career news on her Instagram
The iPod Turns 20! See Every Iteration Through the Years
Scroll down memory lane to see the how everyone's favorite music player has evolved since 2001
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve, 23, Makes Her Runway Model Debut at Paris Fashion Week
The late Apple co-founder's youngest daughter Eve said it was an "honor" to walk in the Coperni show
Meet the Kids of Billionaire Tech Titans: Eve Jobs, Jennifer Gates and More
These offspring were born into tech royalty and have pursued their own careers outside of Silicon Valley
A Decade After Becoming Apple's CEO, Tim Cook Says He Never Felt He Had to Fill Steve Jobs' Shoes
August will mark Cook’s 10-year anniversary at the helm
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Goes Instagram Official with Singer (and Kylie Jenner's BFF) Harry Hudson
"Forever as f—," Hudson wrote to his new girlfriend after she posted snapshots of them from various outdoor locales
Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner in Los Angeles with Billionaire Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs
Ben Affleck grabbed dinner with longtime friend Laurene Powell Jobs in Los Angeles
All About Elizabeth Holmes' 'Uniform' of Black Turtlenecks: 'I Probably Have 150 of Them'
Why Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Was So Obsessed With Wearing Black Turtlenecks Everyday
Steve Jobs Has a Strange Connection to the Hotel from The Shining
Lucy Hale Reveals What's Next After That Twinning Sarah Hyland Selfie on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode
Steve Jobs' Daughter Denies Claims Her Book Is Inaccurate: 'I Have a Right to Tell My Story'
Steve Jobs' Daughter Claims He Once Said She Smelled Like a 'Toilet,' and His Widow Pushes Back
People Now: Julia Roberts Steps Out for Garry Marshall Tribute at 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'  — Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for August 3rd on People Now.

VIDEO: Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs vs. Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs – and 9 Other Instances of Dueling Biopic Roles
Movies // October 12, 2015
Michael Fassbender Quips: 'I Studied Ashton Kutcher' While Preparing for Steve Jobs Role
Movies // October 05, 2015
VIDEO: Michael Fassbender Is a Visionary, Polarizing Genius in New Steve Jobs Trailer
Movies // September 17, 2015
VIDEO: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Hates 'Opportunistic' Steve Jobs Movies
TV // September 16, 2015
Apple Co-Founder Auctions Off Archives to Supplement His Social Security Income
Celebrity // December 10, 2014
Apple CEO Presents Apple Watch, Pays Tribute to Steve Jobs
Celebrity // September 09, 2014
Ashton Kutcher on Skipping College and Inspiring Kids as Steve Jobs
Movies // August 07, 2013
JOBS Trailer Hits Instagram
Movies // July 15, 2013
Ashton Kutcher Photographed as Steve Jobs
Movies // May 14, 2012
Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs: What Do You Think?
Movies // April 02, 2012
Grammy Awards Pay Tribute to Whitney Houston, Etta James
Awards // February 13, 2012
Tributes
Archive // December 26, 2011
Katie Couric's Most Noteworthy Moments of 2011
Celebrity // December 15, 2011
Steve Jobs: 1955-2011
Archive // October 24, 2011
Steve Wozniak on the Beautiful Mind of Steve Jobs
Celebrity // October 10, 2011
Steve Jobs – the Private Man Few Knew
Celebrity // October 07, 2011
Pete Wentz – I Remember My First iPod
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
Elisabeth Röhm on Steve Jobs: How He Changed the Way Kids Learn
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Remembering Steve Jobs: How the iPod Changed My Job
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
Steve Jobs Leaves His Mark on Showbiz (and Carrie Bradshaw!)
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
Steve Jobs's Pancreatic Cancer: His Private Struggle
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
Steve Jobs: Tributes Around the World
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
President Obama, Bill Gates Pay Tribute to Steve Jobs
Celebrity // October 06, 2011
Steve Jobs, Apple's Visionary, Dies
Celebrity // October 05, 2011
Steve Jobs's Successor Tim Cook: 5 Things to Know
Celebrity // August 25, 2011
