Steve Carell

Steve Carell
Full Name
Hometown

New Minions: The Rise of Gru Trailer Shows Villain's Hilarious Origin Story
Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 1
The Office Reunion! John Krasinski to Direct Steve Carell with a 'Dream Cast' in Upcoming Movie If
"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" John Krasinski teased of his new film, which will include his The Office costar Steve Carell
More Minions! Despicable Me Gets Villain Origin Story in Minions: The Rise of Gru Teaser
Julie Andrews voices the mom of Steve Carell's Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru, due in theaters in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic
The Morning Show's Valeria Golino on Her Beauty Secret: 'I Eat, I Drink, I Don't Do Exercise'
The Italian actress, known in America for her roles in Rain Man and Hot Shots!, plays a documentary filmmaker on the hit Apple TV+ series
Jennifer Aniston Will Be Honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by Steve Carell
Jennifer Aniston will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award from her friend and costar Steve Carell on Dec. 8
B.J. Novak Tried to Convince James Gandolfini to Play The Office Boss After Steve Carell's Exit
Carell played Michael Scott on The Office for seven seasons before his exit in 2011
The Office Is Getting Its Own Interactive Fan Experience in Chicago This Fall
The Office Experience will open its doors to fans in October
NBC 'Standing by' for Whenever The Office Creator Wants to Do Reboot
The sitcom creator Greg Daniels has previously said he’s open to the idea of an Office reboot or a one-off special
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Morning Show Teases Major Shakeups in Season 2 Trailer
Reese Witherspoon Goes Blonde as Julianna Margulies Joins Cast in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer
Kelly Clarkson Says People Still Yell the Iconic 40-Year-Old Virgin Line at Her 'Everywhere I Go'
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Share Their Most 'Personal' Stories Yet in New Book Office BFFs
The Office and More Shows Leaving Netflix at the End of December

The beloved NBC sitcom is moving to Peacock in January 2021

'Irresistible' Star Rose Byrne Was 'So Anxious' Filming Scene Where She Licks Steve Carell's Face
Movies // June 24, 2020
Jon Stewart Jokes He Should've Fired Steve Carell from Daily Show So He Could Pursue Acting Sooner
TV // June 20, 2020
Steve Carell Saved The Office from 'Jumping the Shark' with Jim & Pam's Wedding Subplot
TV // June 11, 2020
Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe & More Stars Help Pay for Minnesota Protestors' Bail
Crime // May 30, 2020
John Krasinski and The Office Cast Reunite to Recreate Show's Wedding Dance for Fan's Virtual Nuptial
TV // May 11, 2020
Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Season 2 of Dead to Me
TV // April 22, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down 'Tiger King's' Portrayal of Carole Baskin Amid Directors' Response to Backlash - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // March 30, 2020
The Office Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on Show's 15th Anniversary
TV // March 29, 2020
The Office Crew Members Claim Steve Carell Didn't Really Want to Leave After Season 7
TV // March 25, 2020
The Stars of The Office: Where Are They Now?
TV // March 24, 2022
The Office Turns 15: 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Show's Early Days
TV // March 24, 2020
The Office-Inspired Children's Book Tells the Story of the Dunder Mifflin Team as Kids
TV // February 26, 2020
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Explain Steve Carell's The Office Makeover After Season 1
TV // December 05, 2019
The Morning Show Review: Jennifer Aniston Returns to TV for Apple TV+'s New Series
TV // October 30, 2019
People Now: Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Fangirl Over Each Other - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // October 18, 2019
Everything to Know About Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and How It Mirrors the Matt Lauer Scandal
TV // August 20, 2019
People Now: Prince Harry Vacations with Meghan and Archie Amid Ex Cressida Bonas' Engagement - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 19, 2019
Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for The Morning Show
TV // August 19, 2019
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Promise Drama in First Teaser for The Morning Show
TV // August 12, 2019
Steve Carell Proposes The Office and It's Always Sunny Crossover in Response to Rob McElhenney
TV // June 30, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Loves Her World Right Now, Says Source: 'She Knows She Lives a Very Fun Life'
Movies // June 20, 2019
Apple Reveals Apple TV+, with Shows from Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon
TV // March 25, 2019
Attention Fans of The Office: There's a Cat Version of Michael Scott on Instagram
Pets // March 01, 2019
The Office Reunion! Steve Carell Gives Jenna Fischer the Ultimate Birthday Surprise
TV // February 27, 2019
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl LIII Commercial — So Far
Sports // February 01, 2019
