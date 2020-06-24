Steve Carell

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Share
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
New
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Trailer Shows Villain's Hilarious Origin Story
Minions: The Rise of Gru
hits theaters July 1
Read More
The Office
Reunion! John Krasinski to Direct Steve Carell with a 'Dream Cast' in Upcoming Movie
If
"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" John Krasinski teased of his new film, which will include his
The Office
costar Steve Carell
Read More
More Minions!
Despicable Me
Gets Villain Origin Story in
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Teaser
Julie Andrews voices the mom of Steve Carell's Gru in
Minions: The Rise of Gru
, due in theaters in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic
Read More
The Morning Show
's Valeria Golino on Her Beauty Secret: 'I Eat, I Drink, I Don't Do Exercise'
The Italian actress, known in America for her roles in
Rain Man
and
Hot Shots!
, plays a documentary filmmaker on the hit Apple TV+ series
Read More
Jennifer Aniston Will Be Honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by Steve Carell
Jennifer Aniston will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award from her friend and costar Steve Carell on Dec. 8
Read More
B.J. Novak Tried to Convince James Gandolfini to Play
The Office
Boss After Steve Carell's Exit
Carell played Michael Scott on
The Office
for seven seasons before his exit in 2011
Read More
Advertisement
More Steve Carell
The Office
Is Getting Its Own Interactive Fan Experience in Chicago This Fall
The Office Experience
will open its doors to fans in October
NBC 'Standing by' for Whenever
The Office
Creator Wants to Do Reboot
The sitcom creator Greg Daniels has previously said he’s open to the idea of an
Office
reboot or a one-off special
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's
Morning Show
Teases Major Shakeups in Season 2 Trailer
Reese Witherspoon Goes Blonde as Julianna Margulies Joins Cast in
The Morning Show
Season 2 Trailer
Kelly Clarkson Says People Still Yell the Iconic
40-Year-Old Virgin
Line at Her 'Everywhere I Go'
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Share Their Most 'Personal' Stories Yet in New Book
Office BFFs
The Office
and More Shows Leaving Netflix at the End of December
The beloved NBC sitcom is moving to Peacock in January 2021
Ho-Ho-Ho! Steve Carell Plays Santa Claus in Heartwarming Xfinity Holiday Ad About 'the Little Things'
The Office
's Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson Joke About Quarantine Beards: 'Sweatpants for Your Face'
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates
The Morning Show
Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'
Succession
's Jeremy Strong Gets Emotional Accepting Emmy: 'This Felt Basically Impossible'
Steve Carell Says Filming His
Office
Goodbye Episode Was 'Emotional Torture'
All Steve Carell
'Irresistible' Star Rose Byrne Was 'So Anxious' Filming Scene Where She Licks Steve Carell's Face
Movies
//
June 24, 2020
Jon Stewart Jokes He Should've Fired Steve Carell from
Daily Show
So He Could Pursue Acting Sooner
TV
//
June 20, 2020
Steve Carell Saved
The Office
from 'Jumping the Shark' with Jim & Pam's Wedding Subplot
TV
//
June 11, 2020
Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe & More Stars Help Pay for Minnesota Protestors' Bail
Crime
//
May 30, 2020
John Krasinski and
The Office
Cast Reunite to Recreate Show's Wedding Dance for Fan's Virtual Nuptial
TV
//
May 11, 2020
Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Season 2 of
Dead to Me
TV
//
April 22, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down 'Tiger King's' Portrayal of Carole Baskin Amid Directors' Response to Backlash - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
March 30, 2020
The Office
Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on Show's 15th Anniversary
TV
//
March 29, 2020
The Office
Crew Members Claim Steve Carell Didn't Really Want to Leave After Season 7
TV
//
March 25, 2020
The Stars of
The Office
: Where Are They Now?
TV
//
March 24, 2022
The Office
Turns 15: 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Show's Early Days
TV
//
March 24, 2020
The Office
-Inspired Children's Book Tells the Story of the Dunder Mifflin Team as Kids
TV
//
February 26, 2020
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Explain Steve Carell's
The Office
Makeover After Season 1
TV
//
December 05, 2019
The Morning Show
Review: Jennifer Aniston Returns to TV for Apple TV+'s New Series
TV
//
October 30, 2019
People Now: Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Fangirl Over Each Other - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
October 18, 2019
Everything to Know About Apple TV+'s
The Morning Show
and How It Mirrors the Matt Lauer Scandal
TV
//
August 20, 2019
People Now: Prince Harry Vacations with Meghan and Archie Amid Ex Cressida Bonas' Engagement - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
August 19, 2019
Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for
The Morning Show
TV
//
August 19, 2019
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Promise Drama in First Teaser for
The Morning Show
TV
//
August 12, 2019
Steve Carell Proposes
The Office
and
It's Always Sunny
Crossover in Response to Rob McElhenney
TV
//
June 30, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Loves Her World Right Now, Says Source: 'She Knows She Lives a Very Fun Life'
Movies
//
June 20, 2019
Apple Reveals Apple TV+, with Shows from Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon
TV
//
March 25, 2019
Attention Fans of
The Office
: There's a Cat Version of Michael Scott on Instagram
Pets
//
March 01, 2019
The Office
Reunion! Steve Carell Gives Jenna Fischer the Ultimate Birthday Surprise
TV
//
February 27, 2019
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl LIII Commercial — So Far
Sports
//
February 01, 2019
Load More
Steve Carell
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.