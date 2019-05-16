Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was an English theoretical physicist and cosmologist. He is considered one of the most brilliant minds of the modern era, particularly for his work on singularities and black holes. Hawking was diagnosed with ALS when he was 21 years old and spent much of his life in an electric wheelchair. His life story was turned into the 2014 film, The Theory of Everything.
Stephen Hawking
Full Name
Stephen William Hawking
Hometown
Oxford, London
Born
01/08/1942
Died
03/14/2018 (Age: )

FAQs

What did Stephen Hawking discover?

Stephen Hawking said his greatest discovery was that black holes are not entirely black. His 1974 study revealed that black holes emit radiation.

How did Stephen Hawking talk?

Stephen Hawking used a hand clicker that allowed him to search for words, which were then relayed via a voice synthesizer. When he lost the movement in his hands, he searched for words by twitching his cheek muscle.

What disease did Stephen Hawking have?

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS when he was 21 years old. He lost the use of his muscles over time and was eventually paralyzed by the disease.

Most Recent

13 of Our Favorite Sciencey Big Bang Theory Guest Stars
The show welcomed a huge roster of guest celebs over the years, but this crew fit the adorably nerdy bill best
Stephen Hawking's Wheelchair and PhD Thesis Among His Belongings for Sale in Upcoming Auction
Starting October 31, Christie's will be holding an online auction featuring 22 items from the late world-renowned physicist
Inside Stephen Hawking's Memorial Service in Westminster Abbey
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends Stephen Hawking's memorial service.
Zoe Saldana Shares the Father's Day Surprise She Has Planned for Her Husband on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for June 15th on People Now.
Thousands Flock to Stephen Hawking's Funeral Including Theory of Everything Star Eddie Redmayne
Mourners lined the streets of Cambridge on Saturday for the funeral of Stephen Hawking
Professor Stephen Hawking: His Life in Photos
The world-renowned physicist, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at age 21, died on March 14, 2018
Advertisement

More Stephen Hawking

Barack Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cher and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Hawking
Celebrities mourned the death of world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking on social media
Eddie Redmayne, Who Won an Oscar for His Portrayal of Stephen Hawking, Remembers Late Physicist
Eddie Redmayne received approval of his performance in The Theory of Everything from Stephen Hawking himself
Professor Stephen Hawking, Renowned Physicist, Dies Aged 76
WATCH: Stephen Hawking Hilariously Auditions a Slew of A-List Stars to Find a New Voice
Benedict Cumberbatch Once Got 'Knee-Deep in Margaritas' with Stephen Hawking — and Spilled Some Star Trek Secrets
Stephen Hawking Has One Big Item Left on His 'Pop Culture Icon' To-Do List (Hint: It Involves the Kardashians!)
Stephen Hawking 'Would Consider Assisted Suicide'

"To keep someone alive against their wishes is the ultimate indignity," the 73-year-old physicist said in new interview

All Stephen Hawking

13 of Our Favorite Sciencey Big Bang Theory Guest Stars
TV // May 16, 2019
Stephen Hawking's Wheelchair and PhD Thesis Among His Belongings for Sale in Upcoming Auction
Human Interest // October 22, 2018
Inside Stephen Hawking's Memorial Service in Westminster Abbey
Human Interest // June 15, 2018
Zoe Saldana Shares the Father's Day Surprise She Has Planned for Her Husband on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 15, 2018
Thousands Flock to Stephen Hawking's Funeral Including Theory of Everything Star Eddie Redmayne
Human Interest // March 31, 2018
Professor Stephen Hawking: His Life in Photos
Human Interest // January 08, 2022
Barack Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cher and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Hawking
Human Interest // March 14, 2018
Eddie Redmayne, Who Won an Oscar for His Portrayal of Stephen Hawking, Remembers Late Physicist
Movies // March 14, 2018
Professor Stephen Hawking, Renowned Physicist, Dies Aged 76
Human Interest // March 14, 2018
WATCH: Stephen Hawking Hilariously Auditions a Slew of A-List Stars to Find a New Voice
Celebrity // March 24, 2017
Benedict Cumberbatch Once Got 'Knee-Deep in Margaritas' with Stephen Hawking — and Spilled Some Star Trek Secrets
Movies // a few seconds ago
Stephen Hawking Has One Big Item Left on His 'Pop Culture Icon' To-Do List (Hint: It Involves the Kardashians!)
TV // a few seconds ago
Stephen Hawking 'Would Consider Assisted Suicide'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Stephen Hawking to David Beckham: 'I'm Always Being Compared to You'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Even Stephen Hawking Has an Opinion on Zayn Leaving One Direction
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Stephen Hawking Sings a Monty Python Song About Space for Record Store Day (VIDEO)
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Eddie Redmayne Will Celebrate His Oscar Win with Stephen Hawking
Awards // a few seconds ago
Eddie Redmayne Geeks Out Over His Best Actor Oscar Win
Awards // a few seconds ago
The Theory of Everything's Felicity Jones: Stephen Hawking Flirted with Me
Awards // a few seconds ago
Stars Line Up to Meet Stephen Hawking at the BAFTAs
Awards // February 09, 2015
What Does Stephen Hawking Think of Eddie Redmayne's Portrayal of Him in Theory of Everything?
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Eddie Redmayne Took Dance Lessons to Prepare for Stephen Hawking Role in The Theory of Everything
Awards // a few seconds ago
The Theory of Everything Offers a Glimpse of Stephen Hawking's Romantic Side (VIDEO)
Movies // a few seconds ago
TIFF 2014: 10 Movies We Can't Wait to See at the Toronto Film Festival
Movies // a few seconds ago
See Stephen Hawking's Absurdly Funny Interview with John Oliver (VIDEO)
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com