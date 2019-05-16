Stephen Hawking
- Full Name
- Stephen William Hawking
- Hometown
- Oxford, London
- Born
- 01/08/1942
- Died
- 03/14/2018 (Age: )
FAQs
- What did Stephen Hawking discover?
Stephen Hawking said his greatest discovery was that black holes are not entirely black. His 1974 study revealed that black holes emit radiation.
- How did Stephen Hawking talk?
Stephen Hawking used a hand clicker that allowed him to search for words, which were then relayed via a voice synthesizer. When he lost the movement in his hands, he searched for words by twitching his cheek muscle.
- What disease did Stephen Hawking have?
Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS when he was 21 years old. He lost the use of his muscles over time and was eventually paralyzed by the disease.