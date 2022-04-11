Stephen Baldwin
- Full Name
- Stephen Andrew Baldwin
- Hometown
- Massapequa, NY
- StephenBaldwin7
- stephenbaldwin7
- Notable Projects
- The Celebrity Apprentice , Celebrity Big Brother
- Born
- 05/12/1966
- Age
- 55
FAQs
- Who is Stephen Baldwin married to?
Stephen Baldwin is married to Kennya Baldwin. The couple wed in 1990.
- How many kids does Stephen Baldwin have?
Stephen Baldwin has two daughters, models Alaia Baldwin Aronow and Hailey Bieber.
- How is Stephen Baldwin related to Alec Baldwin?
Stephen Baldwin is Alec Baldwin's younger brother.