Stephen Baldwin is an American actor. He started his career with a role in ABC's Western series, The Young Riders. Some of his most notable films include Posse (1993), 8 Seconds (1994), The Usual Suspects (1995), Bio-Dome (1996) and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000). He has also appeared in several reality shows, including The Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.
Full Name
Stephen Andrew Baldwin
Hometown
Massapequa, NY
StephenBaldwin7
stephenbaldwin7
Notable Projects
The Celebrity Apprentice , Celebrity Big Brother
Born
05/12/1966
Age
55

FAQs

Who is Stephen Baldwin married to?

Stephen Baldwin is married to Kennya Baldwin. The couple wed in 1990.

How many kids does Stephen Baldwin have?

Stephen Baldwin has two daughters, models Alaia Baldwin Aronow and Hailey Bieber.

How is Stephen Baldwin related to Alec Baldwin?

Stephen Baldwin is Alec Baldwin's younger brother.

