Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash
Full Name
Hometown
Stacey Dash Is 5 Years Sober After Vicodin Addiction Struggle: 'I Was Taking 18-20 Pills a Day'
Clueless
actress Stacey Dash told Dr. Oz she "lost everything" to her addiction
Read More
Stacey Dash's Estranged Husband Claims He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her in Annulment Filing
Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty married on April 6, 2018
Read More
Clueless
TV Series Reboot About Dionne in Development at Peacock
Clueless
the movie celebrated its 25th anniversary in July
Read More
Stacey Dash Files for Divorce 9 Months After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Stacey Dash has filed for divorce from her husband Jeffrey Marty after two years of marriage
Read More
Stacey Dash Reveals She Is Separating from Her Husband After 2 Years of Marriage
"My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage," Dash wrote
Read More
As If!
Clueless
Pop-Up Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles for Film's 25th Anniversary
Tickets to the themed café will go on sale March 6
Read More
Stacey Dash Speaks Out After Authorities Decline to File Domestic Violence Charges Against Her
"Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated," said Stacey Dash
The
Clueless
Cast: Where Are They Now?
In honor of Alicia Silverstone's 45th birthday, we're checking in on what Bronson Alcott High School's coolest alumni are up to today
Stacey Dash Bailed Out by Her Husband After Arrest in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Stacey Dash Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Claims Self Defense: Report
Stacey Dash Secretly Married Lawyer Jeffrey Marty 10 Days After Meeting Him: Report
Clueless
Star Stacey Dash Announces She's Withdrawing from California Congressional Race
Stacey Dash Not Returning to Fox News, Contract Isn't Renewed
Dash hasn't appeared on air since September, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to EW
Stacey Dash Criticizes Jesse Williams' BET Awards Speech and Calls Him 'the Perfect Example of a Hollywood Plantation Slave'
Stacey Dash on How Being Republican Damaged Her Acting Career – and Why She Plans to Run for President!
Stacey Dash on Abuse, Addiction and Her Near Abortion: 'I'm Not a Victim, I've Survived'
Stacey Dash Calls Donald Trump a 'True Conservative,' Backs His Approach to National Security
Watch Stacey Dash Read Mean Tweets About Her Oscars Cameo: 'You Sucked Like You Do on
Fox News
'
Kevin Hart on Stacey Dash's Black History Month Oscars Moment: 'That Was Awkward'
Awards
//
February 29, 2016
Stacey Dash Defends Her Oscars Joke: 'We Need to Stop Complaining About White People Oppressing Us'
Awards
//
February 28, 2016
Stacey Dash Fires Back at Anthony Anderson After He Calls Her 'Ann Coulter Dipped in Butterscotch'
Awards
//
February 06, 2016
Anthony Anderson Addresses Oscars Controversy at NAACP Image Awards: 'This Is What Diversity Is Supposed to Look Like'
Awards
//
February 06, 2016
Stacey Dash on Joseph Fiennes Being Cast as Michael Jackson: 'I Say, BRAVO'
Movies
//
February 04, 2016
Fresh Prince
Star Janet Hubert Slams Stacey Dash: 'She's Making a Check'
Awards
//
January 29, 2016
Stacey Dash Asks for an Apology from Critics, Claims Morgan Freeman Shares Her Views – as Gabrielle Union Calls Her a 'Crazy Lady'
Movies
//
January 26, 2016
Stacey Dash Explains 'How BET Lies to Black People' in Scathing Response Amid Backlash
Awards
//
January 22, 2016
The View
Hosts Slam Stacey Dash for BET Comments: 'We're Not All Treated Like Americans'
Awards
//
January 21, 2016
Stacey Dash Slams Oscar Boycott as 'Ludicrous' and Takes Aim at 'Segregated' BET Awards
Awards
//
January 20, 2016
20 Life Lessons We Learned from
Clueless
, 20 Years Later
Movies
//
July 19, 2015
Rolling with the Homies: See How the Cast of
Clueless
Celebrated the Film 20 Years Ago
Celebrity
//
July 19, 2015
Way Existential!
Clueless
Director Amy Heckerling Reflects on the Film 20 Years Later
Movies
//
July 19, 2015
Melissa McCarthy, Jenny McCarthy and Other Celeb Cousins You Never Knew Were Related
Celebrity
//
July 24, 2014
Stacey Dash Joins Fox News as a Contributor
TV
//
May 29, 2014
Half Their Age
Archive
//
April 25, 2011
