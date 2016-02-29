Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Stacey Dash Is 5 Years Sober After Vicodin Addiction Struggle: 'I Was Taking 18-20 Pills a Day'
Clueless actress Stacey Dash told Dr. Oz she "lost everything" to her addiction
Stacey Dash's Estranged Husband Claims He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her in Annulment Filing
Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty married on April 6, 2018
Clueless TV Series Reboot About Dionne in Development at Peacock
Clueless the movie celebrated its 25th anniversary in July
Stacey Dash Files for Divorce 9 Months After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Stacey Dash has filed for divorce from her husband Jeffrey Marty after two years of marriage
Stacey Dash Reveals She Is Separating from Her Husband After 2 Years of Marriage
"My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage," Dash wrote
As If! Clueless Pop-Up Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles for Film's 25th Anniversary
Tickets to the themed café will go on sale March 6
Advertisement

More Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash Speaks Out After Authorities Decline to File Domestic Violence Charges Against Her
"Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated," said Stacey Dash
The Clueless Cast: Where Are They Now?
In honor of Alicia Silverstone's 45th birthday, we're checking in on what Bronson Alcott High School's coolest alumni are up to today 
Stacey Dash Bailed Out by Her Husband After Arrest in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Stacey Dash Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Claims Self Defense: Report
Stacey Dash Secretly Married Lawyer Jeffrey Marty 10 Days After Meeting Him: Report
Clueless Star Stacey Dash Announces She's Withdrawing from California Congressional Race
Stacey Dash Not Returning to Fox News, Contract Isn't Renewed

Dash hasn't appeared on air since September, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to EW

All Stacey Dash

Kevin Hart on Stacey Dash's Black History Month Oscars Moment: 'That Was Awkward'
Awards // February 29, 2016
Stacey Dash Defends Her Oscars Joke: 'We Need to Stop Complaining About White People Oppressing Us'
Awards // February 28, 2016
Stacey Dash Fires Back at Anthony Anderson After He Calls Her 'Ann Coulter Dipped in Butterscotch'
Awards // February 06, 2016
Anthony Anderson Addresses Oscars Controversy at NAACP Image Awards: 'This Is What Diversity Is Supposed to Look Like'
Awards // February 06, 2016
Stacey Dash on Joseph Fiennes Being Cast as Michael Jackson: 'I Say, BRAVO'
Movies // February 04, 2016
Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert Slams Stacey Dash: 'She's Making a Check'
Awards // January 29, 2016
Stacey Dash Asks for an Apology from Critics, Claims Morgan Freeman Shares Her Views – as Gabrielle Union Calls Her a 'Crazy Lady'
Movies // January 26, 2016
Stacey Dash Explains 'How BET Lies to Black People' in Scathing Response Amid Backlash
Awards // January 22, 2016
The View Hosts Slam Stacey Dash for BET Comments: 'We're Not All Treated Like Americans'
Awards // January 21, 2016
Stacey Dash Slams Oscar Boycott as 'Ludicrous' and Takes Aim at 'Segregated' BET Awards
Awards // January 20, 2016
20 Life Lessons We Learned from Clueless, 20 Years Later
Movies // July 19, 2015
Rolling with the Homies: See How the Cast of Clueless Celebrated the Film 20 Years Ago
Celebrity // July 19, 2015
Way Existential! Clueless Director Amy Heckerling Reflects on the Film 20 Years Later
Movies // July 19, 2015
Melissa McCarthy, Jenny McCarthy and Other Celeb Cousins You Never Knew Were Related
Celebrity // July 24, 2014
Stacey Dash Joins Fox News as a Contributor
TV // May 29, 2014
Half Their Age
Archive // April 25, 2011
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com