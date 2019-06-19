Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Addresses Royal Workload Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law says the royals have their "own little portfolios"
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Will 'Work for a Living' and Won't Use HRH Titles, Says Mom Sophie Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn are "highly unlikely" to use their HRH titles when they come of age
Queen's Daughter-in-Law on Welcoming Meghan Markle: 'We All Try to Help Any New Member of the Family'

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is married to Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward
Kate Middleton Enlists Sophie Wessex for New Photography Exhibit — See Sophie's Photo!

Kate has compiled images capturing life during the pandemic — and a familiar royal family member is a contributor
Kate Middleton, Members of Royal Family Make Phone Calls to Those Self-Isolating, Vulnerable and Elderly

"I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of months and it was wonderful to talk to her," one resident said of her phone call with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Royal Duo Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Team Up to Call Nurses Around the World

"Thank you for all the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis," Kate Middleton said
Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chosen to Open New Hospital for Special Reason

The Queen's daughter-in-law was chosen to represent the royal family at the opening of a new hospital tackling coronavirus
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Rolls Up Her Sleeves and Cooks Spaghetti to Feed Healthcare Workers

The Queen's daughter-in-law has been volunteering and offering her help consistently since the U.K. went into lockdown
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Inspires First Responders with Personal Note — See Her Fun Signature!

Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie, Countess of Wessex Shares a Video Message of Support Taken by Daughter Louise

Queen Elizabeth's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Just Had a Tiara Moment — But It's Not Hers!

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Are Hiring a Royal Cook! Here's How to Apply

Lady Louise Is the Spitting Image of Her Dad, Prince Edward: See the Photo Proof!

The Queen's granddaughter is a chip off the old block!

3 Royal Weddings, 1 Special Day! See the Gorgeous Throwback Photos of Countess Sophie, Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia

Royals // June 19, 2019
How Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Are Celebrating Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

Royals // June 19, 2019
Prince Edward's 11-Year-Old Son Is Spotted Driving Around Windsor Castle — Just Like Prince Philip

Royals // April 24, 2019
Angelina Jolie Gets Support from Sophie, Countess of Wessex in Fight to Prevent Sexual Violence

Movies // March 07, 2019
Angelina Jolie Shines a Light on 'Urgent' Issue of War Zone Sexual Violence in London

Movies // November 23, 2018
Growing Up Fast! Prince George, 5, Attends His First Grouse-Hunting Expedition with Mom Kate Middleton: Report

Royals // August 26, 2018
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Church with the Queen at Her Summer Getaway in Scotland

Royals // August 24, 2018
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black-and-White for Fashion Event Amid BAFTA Dress Code Backlash

Royals // February 21, 2018
Princess Kate to the Rescue! We Explain What's Happening in This OMG-Worthy Photo

Royals // June 20, 2017
Princess Kate, Prince William and Royals Observe Remembrance Day Ceremony in London

Royals // November 14, 2016
The Countess Did It! Sophie Wessex Arrives at Buckingham Palace after 450-mile Bike Ride

Royals // September 25, 2016
Sophie Wessex Embarks on 450-Mile Bike Ride: 'My Father-in-Law Definitely Thinks I'm Mad – as Does the Queen'

Royals // September 19, 2016
See Balmoral Castle (in Sunshine!) Behind Super-Fit Sophie Wessex as She Cheers on Rio's British Hockey Heroes

Royals // August 19, 2016
Serena Williams Snaps Hilarious Selfie with Princess Kate: 'I'm in the 'In-Crowd' Now – I'm with Royalty!'

Royals // July 07, 2016
Royal Style on Parade – from Kate's Hat to Beatrice's Skeleton-Inspired Look (Really!) See the Glorious Photos and Pick Your Favorite!

Royals // June 10, 2016
Sophie Wessex on the Moment Her Daughter Was Stunned to Find Out the Queen Is Her Grandma!

Royals // May 11, 2016
Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family Are Perfectly Polished at Easter Services in Windsor

Royals // March 27, 2016
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Makes an Emotional Visit to 9/11 Memorial

Royals // November 11, 2015
Why Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Skips the Stylist: 'She Does It All Herself'

Royals // November 06, 2015
Long Live the Queen – and Her (Women-Only) Squad! (PHOTO)

Royals // June 04, 2015
Cruel Setback

Archive // December 24, 2001
Loose Lips

Archive // April 23, 2001
Edward & Sophie

Archive // July 05, 1999
