Sophia Bush is an American actress and activist. She is best known for her role as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill (2003-2012). She currently stars as Dr. Sam Griffith in the CBS medical drama Good Sam and previously portrayed Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. for four seasons. Bush is also known for her advocacy of human rights and women empowerment.
Full Name
Sophia Anna Bush
Hometown
Pasadena, California
SophiaBush
sophiabush
Notable Projects
one tree hill
Born
07/08/1982
Age
39

Why did Sophia Bush leave 'Chicago P.D.'?

Sophia Bush revealed to Dax Shepherd on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, that she quit 'Chicago P.D.' due to "abusive behavior." She explained, "I quit because, what I've learned is I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health... My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy."

Who is Sophia Bush dating?

Sophia Bush is engaged to entrepreneur Grant Hughes. They were first spotted together in May 2020.

Was Sophia Bush in a sorority?

Yes. Sophia Bush was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma while she attended the University of Southern California for three years in the early 2000s.

