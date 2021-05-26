Sophia Bush revealed to Dax Shepherd on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, that she quit 'Chicago P.D.' due to "abusive behavior." She explained, "I quit because, what I've learned is I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health... My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy."