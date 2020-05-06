Most Recent
Mia Farrow Says Woody Allen 'Weaponized' Soon-Yi Previn Against Her: 'I Love' Her
“I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years,” Mia Farrow said in the finale of HBO's docuseries Allen v. Farrow Read More
Mia Farrow Says She 'Encouraged' Woody Allen to Bond with Daughter Soon-Yi Previn Before Discovering Their Affair
Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max Read More
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam New HBO Documentary as a 'Hatchet Job Riddled with Falsehoods'
"While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn said in a statement Read More
Woody Allen Says He Has 'Calmed Down' Since His Marriage to Soon-Yi: She 'Changed Me'
The controversial director candidly spoke about his marriage to his wife of over two decades Read More
More Soon-Yi Previn
Woody Allen Says He Was 'Paternal' When He Began Relationship with Wife Soon-Yi Previn
"She responded to someone paternal. I liked her youth and energy," Woody Allen says of courting now-wife Soon-Yi Previn
A Family Affair
Woody Allen and Mia Farrow end their relationship with a startling admission
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.