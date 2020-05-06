Soon-Yi Previn

Mia Farrow Says Woody Allen 'Weaponized' Soon-Yi Previn Against Her: 'I Love' Her
“I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years,” Mia Farrow said in the finale of HBO's docuseries Allen v. Farrow
Mia Farrow Says She 'Encouraged' Woody Allen to Bond with Daughter Soon-Yi Previn Before Discovering Their Affair
Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam New HBO Documentary as a 'Hatchet Job Riddled with Falsehoods'
"While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn said in a statement
Woody Allen Says He Has 'Calmed Down' Since His Marriage to Soon-Yi: She 'Changed Me'
The controversial director candidly spoke about his marriage to his wife of over two decades
All About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Secret Ceremony on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for September 17th on PEOPLE Now. 
Woody Allen Opens Up About His 'Happy' Marriage, Children Ronan and Dylan and Reveals That He Lives an 'Isolated Life'
Woody Allen tells the Guardian about life's "traumas" and his daughter Dylan's allegations
Woody Allen Says He's Provided Much-Younger Wife Soon-Yi with 'Enormous Opportunities': I've Made Her Life Better
Woody Allen also tells The Hollywood Reporter that he isn't in touch with ex Mia Farrow
Woody Allen Says He Was 'Paternal' When He Began Relationship with Wife Soon-Yi Previn
"She responded to someone paternal. I liked her youth and energy," Woody Allen says of courting now-wife Soon-Yi Previn
Mia Farrow: Son Ronan 'Possibly' Fathered by Frank Sinatra (& Not Woody Allen)
