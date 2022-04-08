Sofia Vergara
- Full Name
- Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara
- Hometown
- Barranquilla, Colombia
- sofiavergara
- Notable Projects
- Modern Family , America's Got Talent
- Born
- 07/10/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- How much is Sofia Vergara worth?
Sofia Vergara was the highest-paid actress in 2020, bringing in $43 million, according to 'Forbes.'
- How old is Sofia Vergara’s son?
Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo, is 30 years old.
- How did Sofia Vergara become famous?
Sofia Vergara was discovered when she was 17. "I was at the beach with my parents and some scout asked to take a Polaroid of me," she told E! in 2013. Later that year, she scored her first Pepsi commercial and was well on her way to 'Modern Family' stardom.