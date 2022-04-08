Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian actress. She is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family.

Vergara was named TV's highest-paid actress for six years in a row for her work on the hit series, according to Forbes. She has also served as a spokesperson for brands including Head & Shoulders, Pepsi and Covergirl. Vergara has been a host on America's Got Talent since 2020.

She received four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations for her role on Modern Family, which aired on ABC from 2009 to 2020.

Vergara has been married to actor Joe Manganiello since November 2015. Vergara shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, to whom she was wed from 1991 to 1993.
Sofia Vergara
Full Name
Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara
Hometown
Barranquilla, Colombia
instagram
sofiavergara
twitter
sofiavergara
Notable Projects
Modern Family , America's Got Talent
Born
07/10/1972
Age
49

FAQs

How much is Sofia Vergara worth?

Sofia Vergara was the highest-paid actress in 2020, bringing in $43 million, according to 'Forbes.'

How old is Sofia Vergara’s son?

Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo, is 30 years old.

How did Sofia Vergara become famous?

Sofia Vergara was discovered when she was 17. "I was at the beach with my parents and some scout asked to take a Polaroid of me," she told E! in 2013. Later that year, she scored her first Pepsi commercial and was well on her way to 'Modern Family' stardom.

