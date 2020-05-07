Sofia Richie
- Full Name
- Sofia Richie
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- sofiarichie
- Born
- 08/24/1998
- Age
- 23
FAQs
- Who is Sofia Richie dating?
Sofia Richie is in a relationship with Elliot Grainge. They began dating in early 2021.
- Who is Sofia Richie's mom?
Diane Alexander is Sofia Richie's mother. She was married to Lionel Richie from 1995 to 2004.
- How old was Sofia Richie when she dated Scott Disick?
In a 2018 episode of 'KUWTK', Scott revealed that Sofia was 19 while he was 34. They began dating in 2017.