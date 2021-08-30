Simone Biles

Simone Biles is an American gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist. Considered one of the sport's most accomplished athletes, Biles has a total of 32 Olympic and World medals combined. She competes in all four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Born in 1997, Biles became interested in gymnastics at age six during a daycare field trip to a gymnasium. In 2010, the athlete qualified for the Women's Junior Olympic National Championships, before breaking into the elite level of competition in 2011. She became the first African American woman to claim the all-around title at the world gymnastics championships in 2013, and became the most-decorated gymnast in world championships history in 2019. She's also the first American gymnast to have medaled on every apparatus at the competition.

Biles entered the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she became the fifth female gymnast to claim four gold medals at a single Olympics. Although qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which were postponed to 2021), she withdrew from most events for mental health reasons. She returned for the balance beam, and won bronze.

