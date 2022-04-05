- Full Name
- Shonda Rhimes
- Hometown
- Chicago
- shondarhimes
- shondarhimes
- Notable Projects
- Grey's Anatomy , How to Get Away with Murder , Scandal , Bridgerton
- Born
- 01/13/1970
- Age
- 52
FAQs
- When did Shonda Rhimes stop writing 'Grey's Anatomy'?
In season 14, Krista Vernoff took over as the showrunner for 'Grey's Anatomy'. Rhimes told Variety in a 2021 interview that she "handed off all the reins entirely," creatvively speaking. "I want very much this for this to be Krista Vernoff's show, and Krista Vernoff's creative vision," she added.
- Where did Shonda Rhimes go to college?
Rhimes graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in English Literature in 1991. She received her Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1994.
- Who is Shonda Rhimes married to?
Shonda Rhimes is not married. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2015 that she "never wanted to get married." She explained that since she was little, "I never played bride. I was never interested. I don't know what it is; I never wanted to get married."