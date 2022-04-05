Shonda Rhimes

Shona Rhimes is an American television screenwriter and producer. She is best known for creating popular television series such as Grey's Anatomy (2005- ), Scandal (2012-2018) and How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020). Rhimes also has screenwriting credits for films, including 2002's Crossroads starring Britney Spears and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). In 2017, Rhimes' production company ShondaLand signed a deal with Netflix. Most notably for the streaming service, Rhimes has produced the Regency-era romance series Bridgerton in 2020 and the miniseries Inventing Anna in 2022.
Shonda Rhimes
Full Name
Shonda Rhimes
Hometown
Chicago
instagram
shondarhimes
twitter
shondarhimes
Notable Projects
Grey's Anatomy , How to Get Away with Murder , Scandal , Bridgerton
Born
01/13/1970
Age
52

FAQs

When did Shonda Rhimes stop writing 'Grey's Anatomy'?

In season 14, Krista Vernoff took over as the showrunner for 'Grey's Anatomy'. Rhimes told Variety in a 2021 interview that she "handed off all the reins entirely," creatvively speaking. "I want very​ ​much this for this to be Krista Vernoff's show, and Krista Vernoff's creative vision," she added.

Where did Shonda Rhimes go to college?

Rhimes graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in English Literature in 1991. She received her Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1994.

Who is Shonda Rhimes married to?

Shonda Rhimes is not married. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2015 that she "never wanted to get married." She explained that since she was little, "I never played bride. I was never interested. I don't know what it is; I never wanted to get married."

Most Recent

How Judy Smith — the Real Olivia Pope! — Told President George H. W. Bush About Scandal's Plotline
Judy Smith tells PEOPLE that former President George H. W. Bush was "so excited" about the creation of Scandal
Shonda Rhimes Says Her Daughter Has 'Never Seen' Grey's Anatomy: 'She's Not Interested'
"She's not interested in watching it, and I think that that's a very good thing," Shonda Rhimes said of her oldest daughter Harper, 19, who has "never seen" Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy Crew Member Sues LAPD for $20M, Alleging Unlawful Racial Profiling Led to False Arrest, Assault
Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said the alleged incident was “beyond unacceptable”
Shonda Rhimes Shows Off Stunning New York City Apartment Inspired by Her Show Bridgerton
“I had been immersed in the romanticism of Bridgerton for a while, so that had to influence some of the things that I had been thinking about,” the TV power player told AD
Shonda Rhimes Is 'Excited' to Team Up with Michelle Obama on Voting Rights
"If our recent elections have taught us anything, it is that every vote counts!" Rhimes tells PEOPLE
Why Shonda Rhimes Can't Stand the Term 'Girlboss': Men Created It 'to Make Women Sound Bad' 
"I think the girlboss archetype is bulls--- that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad," the superstar showrunner explained
Advertisement

More Shonda Rhimes

Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Talks Continued Need for Diversity in Writers Rooms: 'It's Not Enough'
The Grey's Anatomy star spoke to the show's writer's room and stars in front of the camera
Scandal Alum Katie Lowes Reflects on Quinn Perkins' Most Shocking Storylines: 'So Many'
Katie Lowes previously starred as Quinn Perkins on Scandal for seven seasons
Inventing Anna: Everything We Know About Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Series
Shonda Rhimes Says She Rewrote the Ending of Grey's Anatomy 'a Good Eight Times'
Shonda Rhimes Doesn't Blame Regé-Jean Page for Exiting Bridgerton: 'He's an Enormous Star Now'
Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal
Bridgerton Season 2 Resumes Production After Positive COVID Cases

Production on the Netflix drama shut down for a second time in July after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19

All Shonda Rhimes

How Judy Smith — the Real Olivia Pope! — Told President George H. W. Bush About Scandal's Plotline
TV // April 05, 2022
Shonda Rhimes Says Her Daughter Has 'Never Seen' Grey's Anatomy: 'She's Not Interested'
TV // March 24, 2022
Grey's Anatomy Crew Member Sues LAPD for $20M, Alleging Unlawful Racial Profiling Led to False Arrest, Assault
TV // March 18, 2022
Shonda Rhimes Shows Off Stunning New York City Apartment Inspired by Her Show Bridgerton
Home // March 05, 2022
Shonda Rhimes Is 'Excited' to Team Up with Michelle Obama on Voting Rights
Politics // January 31, 2022
Why Shonda Rhimes Can't Stand the Term 'Girlboss': Men Created It 'to Make Women Sound Bad' 
TV // January 06, 2022
Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Talks Continued Need for Diversity in Writers Rooms: 'It's Not Enough'
TV // December 21, 2021
Scandal Alum Katie Lowes Reflects on Quinn Perkins' Most Shocking Storylines: 'So Many'
TV // December 19, 2021
Inventing Anna: Everything We Know About Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Series
TV // November 23, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Says She Rewrote the Ending of Grey's Anatomy 'a Good Eight Times'
TV // November 08, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Doesn't Blame Regé-Jean Page for Exiting Bridgerton: 'He's an Enormous Star Now'
TV // November 03, 2021
Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal
TV // September 05, 2021
Bridgerton Season 2 Resumes Production After Positive COVID Cases
TV // August 04, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Has Sold Her Stunning L.A. Mansion for a Record-Breaking $21 Million — See Inside!
Home // January 06, 2022
Phoebe Dynevor Says It's 'Hard Not to' Have Chemistry with Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton
TV // June 09, 2021
Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh Explains How Regé-Jean Page's Exit Makes Sense for the Show's Arc
TV // April 15, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Shocked by Bridgerton Fans' Reactions to Regé-Jean Page's Exit: 'We Didn't Kill Him'
TV // April 13, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Says HFPA Initially 'Rejected' a Bridgerton Press Conference Before Snubbing Show
TV // March 17, 2021
Shonda Rhimes Says Bridgerton Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page's 'Prospects Are Limitless'
TV // February 17, 2021
Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn Says Shonda Rhimes 'Stumbled Upon' Her Book Series on Vacation
TV // January 26, 2021
Sales of Bridgerton Novels, Which Inspired Hit Show, Have Exploded Since Netflix Premiere
TV // January 22, 2021
Celebrity Parents React to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration
Politics // January 20, 2021
Will Bridgerton Get a Season 2? All the Burning Questions We Need Answered
TV // January 05, 2021
Watch Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Get 'Ball-Ready' as She Transforms Into Penelope
Style // January 05, 2021
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Not Being Allowed to Say 'Vagina' on Grey's Anatomy: 'There Was a Big Fight'
TV // November 13, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com