When did Shonda Rhimes stop writing 'Grey's Anatomy'?

In season 14, Krista Vernoff took over as the showrunner for 'Grey's Anatomy'. Rhimes told Variety in a 2021 interview that she "handed off all the reins entirely," creatvively speaking. "I want very​ ​much this for this to be Krista Vernoff's show, and Krista Vernoff's creative vision," she added.

Where did Shonda Rhimes go to college?

Rhimes graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in English Literature in 1991. She received her Master of Fine Arts Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1994.

Who is Shonda Rhimes married to?