What is a Shirley Temple drink?

The Shirley Temple is a drink named after the child actress because it is a non-alcoholic alternative to a cocktail. It is traditionally made with ginger ale and grenadine with a maraschino cherry garnish.

When did Shirley Temple die?

Shirley died on February 10, 2014 at her home in Woodside, California. She was 85 years old.

How old was Shirley Temple when she started acting?

Shirley made her film debut in the short film Runt Page. The short was released on 11 April 1932, when Shirley was just three years old.

How did Shirley Temple die?

Shirley died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD. She was a lifelong cigarette smoker.

What is the ship in the Shirley Temple song "On the Good Ship Lollipop"?

Shirley first sang "On the Good Ship Lollipop" in her 1934 movie Bright Eyes and it became her signature song. The "ship" in the song refers to an airplane filled with sweets that the singer hopes to pilot when she grows up.

What is a Shirley Temple drink with alcohol?

Though a Shirley Temple is traditionally a non-alcoholic drink, versions with alcohol include the "Dirty Shirley" made with vodka or rum and the "Shirley Temple Black" made with dark rum.

In which film does Shirley Temple sing "Animal Crackers in My Soup?"

Shirley sang the song "Animal Crackers in My Soup" in the 1935 movie Curly Top.

How old was Shirley Temple in Heidi?

The movie Heidi was filmed between May and July 1937 when Shirley Temple was nine years old.

Why didn't Shirley Temple star in The Wizard of Oz?