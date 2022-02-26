Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple was an American actress and ambassador. She rose to fame as a child film star and is best known for the movies Bright Eyes, Curly Top, The Little Colonel, and Heidi. She later served as the United States Ambassador to Czechoslovakia.
Shirley Temple
Full Name
Shirley Temple Black
Hometown
Santa Monica, California
Born
04/23/1928
Died
02/10/2014 (Age: )

FAQs

What is a Shirley Temple drink?

The Shirley Temple is a drink named after the child actress because it is a non-alcoholic alternative to a cocktail. It is traditionally made with ginger ale and grenadine with a maraschino cherry garnish.

When did Shirley Temple die?

Shirley died on February 10, 2014 at her home in Woodside, California. She was 85 years old.

How old was Shirley Temple when she started acting?

Shirley made her film debut in the short film Runt Page. The short was released on 11 April 1932, when Shirley was just three years old.

How did Shirley Temple die?

Shirley died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD. She was a lifelong cigarette smoker.

What is the ship in the Shirley Temple song "On the Good Ship Lollipop"?

Shirley first sang "On the Good Ship Lollipop" in her 1934 movie Bright Eyes and it became her signature song. The "ship" in the song refers to an airplane filled with sweets that the singer hopes to pilot when she grows up.

What is a Shirley Temple drink with alcohol?

Though a Shirley Temple is traditionally a non-alcoholic drink, versions with alcohol include the "Dirty Shirley" made with vodka or rum and the "Shirley Temple Black" made with dark rum.

In which film does Shirley Temple sing "Animal Crackers in My Soup?"

Shirley sang the song "Animal Crackers in My Soup" in the 1935 movie Curly Top.

How old was Shirley Temple in Heidi?

The movie Heidi was filmed between May and July 1937 when Shirley Temple was nine years old.

Why didn't Shirley Temple star in The Wizard of Oz?

Shirley was under contract to Twentieth Century Fox during the production of The Wizard of Oz, which was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Fox studio executive Darryl F. Zanuck refused to "loan" Temple to MGM to star in the movie.

25 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
On the fifth anniversary of the Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mix-up, we look back at some of the Academy Awards' most enduring moments as told through photos
14 Actors Who Quit Hollywood (and Whether or Not They Actually Stuck to Their Decisions)
Where are they now?
Celebrities Who've Talked About Running for Office — and 8 Who Were Actually Elected
Meet the stars who have previously voiced political aspirations — and those who won their way to higher office
Shirley Temple Black's Family Thanks Her Fans
The actress' family speaks out for the first time since her Feb. 10 passing
Remembering Shirley Temple Through 10 Vintage Collectibles
Shirley Temple's smiling face appeared on everything from baby carriages to paper dolls
Shirley Temple Exercised Surprising Political Star Power, Too
"That was the best job I ever had," she said of ducking the riot cops in Prague
Shirley Temple Was Also a Cancer-Fighting Activist
The actress, who had a mastectomy in 1972, was an early pioneer for awareness of the disease
Shirley Temple's Charm Was a Combination of Spontaneity and Timing
"She came along at the very right moment," film historian Leonard Maltin tells PEOPLE
Remembering Shirley Temple's Incredible Life in Photos
6 Big, Classic Hollywood Stars Who Little Shirley Temple Beat Out at the Box Office
Remember Shirley Temple By Singing Along to 'On the Good Ship Lollipop'
Shirley Temple Dies at 85
Dates from a Different Era: 13 Awesome Yet Impossible Celeb Power Couples (PHOTOS)

Photo proof that Jennifer Lawrence and Frank Sinatra would make a perfect couple

