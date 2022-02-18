Scott Eastwood Recalls 'Volatile' On-Set Moment with Shia LaBeouf, Says Brad Pitt Stepped in
Scott Eastwood alleged to Insider that Shia LaBeouf took offense to a Fury scene in which Eastwood's character spits — and Brad Pitt intervened
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Expecting First Baby
The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, filed for divorce in 2018
Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starred in Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory revealed that Shia LaBeouf was almost cast as Timothée Chalamet's love interest, noting the pair "made a very convincing hot couple"
Margaret Qualley on FKA Twigs' Allegations Against Ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I Believe Her'
Margaret Qualley said it was "important" for her to let FKA Twigs know she believed the abuse allegations Twigs came forward with against Shia LaBeouf, whom she also dated
Christy Carlson Romano Felt 'Salty' Towards Shia LaBeouf on Even Stevens: There Was 'Animosity'
"To be honest, I don't even really know if we were ever really friends," she said
Shia LaBeouf Will Play a Saint in His First Acting Role Since FKA twigs Abuse Allegations
LaBeouf has signed on to his next movie eight months after his ex, singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him saying he abused her