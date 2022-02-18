Shia LaBeouf

Scott Eastwood Recalls 'Volatile' On-Set Moment with Shia LaBeouf, Says Brad Pitt Stepped in
Scott Eastwood alleged to Insider that Shia LaBeouf took offense to a Fury scene in which Eastwood's character spits — and Brad Pitt intervened
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Expecting First Baby
The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, filed for divorce in 2018
Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starred in Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory revealed that Shia LaBeouf was almost cast as Timothée Chalamet's love interest, noting the pair "made a very convincing hot couple"
Margaret Qualley on FKA Twigs' Allegations Against Ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I Believe Her'
Margaret Qualley said it was "important" for her to let FKA Twigs know she believed the abuse allegations Twigs came forward with against Shia LaBeouf, whom she also dated
Christy Carlson Romano Felt 'Salty' Towards Shia LaBeouf on Even Stevens: There Was 'Animosity'
"To be honest, I don't even really know if we were ever really friends," she said
Shia LaBeouf Will Play a Saint in His First Acting Role Since FKA twigs Abuse Allegations
LaBeouf has signed on to his next movie eight months after his ex, singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him saying he abused her
Christy Carlson Romano Says She and Shia LaBeouf Didn't Always 'Get Along' on Even Stevens
Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf starred on Disney Channel's Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003 
Christy Carlson Romano Says She Hasn't Spoken to Shia LaBeouf in '2 Decades' Since Even Stevens
Carlson Romano and LaBeouf costarred in the hit Disney Channel series from 2000 to 2003
Shia LaBeouf and Ex Mia Goth Seen Arm-in-Arm While Enjoying a Day Out at Disneyland
Shia LaBeouf and Ex Mia Goth Seen Together While Out on Bike Ride in California
Shia LaBeouf Ordered by Judge to Attend Therapy and Anger Management Amid Battery and Theft Case
Shia LaBeouf's Ex Margaret Qualley Says 'Thank You' to FKA Twigs for Speaking Out About Assault Allegations
FKA Twigs Details How 'Signs' of Alleged Abuse from Shia LaBeouf Were 'There from the Beginning'

FKA Twigs sits down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King for an exclusive interview about the alleged abuse, airing in full on Thursday

