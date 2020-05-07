Shay Mitchell
- Full Name
- Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell
- Hometown
- Ontario, Canada
- shaymitch
- shaymitchell
- Notable Projects
- Pretty Little Liars
- Born
- 04/10/1987
- Age
- 34
FAQs
- Who is Shay Mitchell married to?
Shay Mitchell is not married. She's been in a relationship with Matte Babel since 2017.
- How old was Shay Mitchell on 'Pretty Little Liars?'
Shay Mitchell was 23 when the series debuted in 2010. She remained on the show through its seven-season run.
- How many kids does Shay Mitchell have?
Shay Mitchell shares daughter Atlas with Matte Babel. The couple announced they were expecting their second child in 2022.