Sharon Stone told Drew Barrymore in an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that, "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone told Barrymore. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more. I feel like I don't need another kid," she said. "I don't want any insincerity and bologna and game playing."