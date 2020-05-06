Sharon Stone

Sharon Vonne Stone is an American actress and fashion model. Stone began modeling in New York City in the late '70s. She appeared in several print ads and commercials during that time but decided to pursue acting in 1980. Later that year, she made her acting debut as an extra in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories. Her first speaking role came in 1981 in Wes Craven's Deadly Blessing.

Stone became a household name in 1992 thanks to her performance as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture. She's also known for her role in the 1995 film Casino, for which she earned a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Other notable film roles include parts in Sliver in 1993, The Specialist in 1994, The Quick and the Dead in 1995, Sphere in 1998, The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse in 1999. 

Stone was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004. She has three adopted sons.
Sharon Stone
Full Name
Sharon Vonne Stone
Hometown
Meadville, Pennsylvania
instagram
sharonstone
twitter
sharonstone
Born
03/10/1958
Age
64

FAQs

Who is Sharon Stone dating?

Sharon Stone told Drew Barrymore in an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that, "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone told Barrymore. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more. I feel like I don't need another kid," she said. "I don't want any insincerity and bologna and game playing."

How old was Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct'?

Sharon Stone was 34 years old when 'Basic Instinct' was released in 1992.

When did Sharon Stone have a stroke?

Sharon Stone suffered a major stroke in 2001.

