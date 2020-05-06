Sharon Stone
- Full Name
- Sharon Vonne Stone
- Hometown
- Meadville, Pennsylvania
- sharonstone
- sharonstone
- Born
- 03/10/1958
- Age
- 64
FAQs
- Who is Sharon Stone dating?
Sharon Stone told Drew Barrymore in an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that, "I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone told Barrymore. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more. I feel like I don't need another kid," she said. "I don't want any insincerity and bologna and game playing."
- How old was Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct'?
Sharon Stone was 34 years old when 'Basic Instinct' was released in 1992.
- When did Sharon Stone have a stroke?
Sharon Stone suffered a major stroke in 2001.