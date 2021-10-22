Shaquille O'Neal

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
These celebrities are standing in their truth and proud of who they are
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Several stars, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts and LeVar Burton were asked to fill in as Jeopardy! guest hosts in 2021. With the newly announced host stepping down, could one of these celebs be stepping in?
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Cover-Up
Follow Us
People.com
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
The 22-year-old son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will play for the developmental team in Nevada next season
Read More
Shaquille O'Neal Says He's 'Ready to Go Right Now' and Buy His Former Team the Orlando Magic
O'Neal expressed interest in purchasing the NBA team that drafted him in 1992 during a recent episode of his podcast
Read More
Lakers Sign Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal's Sons Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal
Pippen Jr. and O'Neal have agreed to two-way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers
Read More
Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Shareef, Says His Dad Doesn't Want Him to Enter NBA Draft: We 'Bump Heads'
Shareef O'Neal participated in a pre-draft workout on Tuesday with his father's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers
Read More
Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline
From basketball royalty to cooperative co-parents, here’s a complete look at Shaquille and his ex Shaunie O’Neal’s relationship over the years
Read More
Shaquille O'Neal's Best Family Pictures with His 6 Kids
Here are the sweetest photos of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and his six kids — Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah — through the years
Read More
More Shaquille O'Neal
Everything to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Family (He's a Dad of 6)
Get to know the NBA legend's six kids: Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah
Shaquille O'Neal on Why His Daughters Can Stay Home as 'Long as They Want' but Sons Move Out at 18
Shaquille O'Neal says his daughters can "take [their] time" and live at home while his sons "got to go" when they turn 18
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Has to 'Protect and Provide' for the Mothers of His Children
Shaquille O'Neal Felt 'Lost' After Divorce: 'I Had the Perfect Situation ... I Was Just Being Greedy'
Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'
Shaquille O'Neal Covering Funeral Expenses for 3-Year-Old Victim of Gun Violence: Reports
Shaquille O'Neal Gets a Special 50th Birthday Gift from Jonah Hill: 'Let's Remake
Twins
'
Four-time NBA champion Shaq turned 50 years old on Sunday
Shaquille O'Neal Kicks Off 'Best Birthday Ever' Before He Turns 50 on Sunday
NBA's Draymond Green Joins
Inside the NBA
in Turner Sports Deal While Still Active Player
See the
Relatively Famous
Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent
Shaquille O'Neal Wants to Buy All 11 of Bill Russell's NBA Title Rings: 'Nobody's Outbidding Me'
Watch Taylor Hasselhoff, Myles O'Neal and More Celeb Kids Become Ranch Hands in
Relatively Famous
NBA Unveils Its List of Greatest Players in History for 75th Anniversary as Some Feel Snubbed
Sports
//
October 22, 2021
The Talk
Hosts Transform into Iconic Athletes for Halloween — See the Photos
TV
//
October 22, 2021
Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and More Team Up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Music
//
October 03, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Why He Got COVID Vaccine, Says He Tries 'Not to Bash People' Who Choose Not to
Sports
//
October 01, 2021
Shark Tank
's Daymond John Recruits Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks and More for Black Entrepreneurs Day
TV
//
September 23, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal, Trae Young, Khris Middleton Star in 2021 NBA Edition of 'Mean Tweets'
Sports
//
July 06, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Says 'We All Knew' Kobe Bryant Would Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame: 'I Wish He Was There'
Sports
//
May 18, 2021
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2021
Parents
//
June 25, 2021
DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Eve, Missy Elliott and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'
Music
//
April 09, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Pays Off Engagement Ring for Fan: 'I'm Just Trying to Make People Smile'
Sports
//
April 07, 2021
Shaunie O'Neal on Her 'Great' Co-Parenting Relationship with Shaq: 'Took a Long Time to Get There'
Parents
//
March 12, 2021
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal Argue Over Who Would Win in a One-on-One — and Who's Better-Looking
Sports
//
March 12, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex Shaunie Jokes She Pushes Him to Get a Girlfriend So He Stops FaceTiming Her
Sports
//
March 11, 2021
Watch Shaquille O'Neal Get Slammed Through Two Tables by Cody Rhodes During AEW Wrestling Match
Sports
//
March 04, 2021
'Iconic' Atlanta Krispy Kreme Owned by Shaquille O'Neal 'Gutted' in Fire
Food
//
February 10, 2021
Father of 6 Shaquille O'Neal Offers Parenting Advice for Kids in Quarantine: You 'Have to Mix It Up'
Parents
//
February 08, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal on How He'll Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of Former Teammate's Death
Sports
//
January 25, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About How Exercise Helped Him Following Kobe Bryant's Death
Sports
//
January 22, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant Nearly a Year After His Tragic Death: 'It's Still Kind of Hard'
Sports
//
January 21, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Has Hilarious Reaction to Getting Water Thrown in His Face on AEW
Dynamite
Sports
//
December 10, 2020
Plenty of Laughs, Pranks & Trash-Talking as Phil Mickelson Helps Charles Barkley Win
The Match: 3
Sports
//
November 27, 2020
Shaquille O'Neal Says Mom 'Disappointed' by News He'd Never Previously Voted: I Had 'No Excuse'
Sports
//
October 27, 2020
Celebrities Voting for the First Time in the U.S. Election
Politics
//
November 03, 2020
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Voted for the 'First Time' Ever: 'It Feels Good'
Sports
//
October 10, 2020
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Home
//
October 01, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal
