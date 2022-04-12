Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty is an American actress. She first gained recognition by starring as Jenny Wilder in the television series Little House on the Prairie from 1982 to 1983 and as Kris Witherspoon in Our House from 1986 to 1988. Doherty is best known for portraying Brenda Walsh in the television drama Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994. She has also starred in films like Heathers (1989), Mallrats (1995) and Fortress (2021) and the television series Charmed (1998-2001). In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been public with her ongoing treatment for the disease.
Full Name
Shannen Maria Doherty
Hometown
Memphis, Tennessee
instagram
theshando
twitter
dohertyshannen
Notable Projects
Beverly Hills 90210
Born
04/12/1971
Age
51

FAQs

Why did Shannen Doherty leave 'Charmed'?

Prue Halliwell, Shannen Doherty's character on the television series 'Charmed,' was killed off in the season 3 finale. It was reported that Doherty was removed from the show because co-star Alyssa Milano had difficulties working with her.

Why did Shannen Doherty leave 'Beverly Hills, 90210'?

Brenda Walsh, Shannen Doherty's character on the television series 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' was written out of the series after the season 4 finale in 1994. Doherty's departure from the series reportedly came after she had been late several times to set as well as behind-the-scenes conflicts with her co-stars.

What stage breast cancer does Shannen Doherty have?

In February 2020, Shannen Doherty revealed in an interview on 'Good Morning America' that her breast cancer was then at stage four.

Who is Shannen Doherty married to?

Shannen Doherty has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011. Previously, she was married to actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and professional poker player Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

How old was Shannen Doherty in 'Charmed'?

The television series 'Charmed' premired on Oct. 7, 1998 when star Shannen Doherty was 28 years old. Her final appearance on the series was the season 3 finale, which aired on May 17, 2001 when Doherty was 30 years old.

