Shailene Woodley
- Full Name
- Shailene Diann Woodley
- Hometown
- San Bernardino, California
- shailenewoodley
- Notable Projects
- Big Little Lies
- Born
- 11/15/1991
- Age
- 30
FAQs
- How did Aaron Rodgers meet Shailene Woodley?
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers met early in the pandemic through mutual friends who are musicians.
- What was Shailene Woodley arrested for?
Shailene Woodley was arrested and charged with trespassing and engaging in a riot in 2016 while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
- Why did Shailene Woodley cut her hair?
Shailene Woodley chopped off her hair in 2013 for her role as a cancer patient in The Fault In Our Stars and donated her locks to Children With Hair Loss.