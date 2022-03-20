Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is an American actress and environmental activist. She starred in ABC's The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013 before appearing opposite George Clooney in The Descendants in 2011. Woodley went on to star in The Fault in Our Stars in 2014 and three Divergent films from 2014 to 2016, and then she returned to TV in 2017 for HBO's Big Little Lies.
Shailene Woodley
Full Name
Shailene Diann Woodley
Hometown
San Bernardino, California
Notable Projects
Big Little Lies
Born
11/15/1991
Age
30

FAQs

How did Aaron Rodgers meet Shailene Woodley?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers met early in the pandemic through mutual friends who are musicians.

What was Shailene Woodley arrested for?

Shailene Woodley was arrested and charged with trespassing and engaging in a riot in 2016 while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Why did Shailene Woodley cut her hair?

Shailene Woodley chopped off her hair in 2013 for her role as a cancer patient in The Fault In Our Stars and donated her locks to Children With Hair Loss.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement
Aaron Rodgers announced his surprise engagement to Shailene Woodley in his acceptance speech when he was named NFL's MVP in February 2021
Megan Park Went Into 'Serious Mode' Directing Secret Life Costar Shailene Woodley in The Fallout
"We're so used to just being total idiots around each other," Megan Park jokes to PEOPLE about her friendship with Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers Is Assessing His Future, Thinking About Life After Football, Source Says
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Agree to Disagree About Things and Not Debate Them': Source
Shailene Woodley Praises Fellow Secret Life Alum Megan Park's New Film: It 'Will Touch Your Soul'
Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley Speak Out After Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Have a 'Non-Traditional Relationship', Source Says

The NFL quarterback and his actress fiancée are comfortable with doing their relationship their way, a source tells PEOPLE

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Got 'Very Affectionate' During Calif. Winery Outing: Source
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together at Airport in Florida
Aaron Rodgers Calls Shailene Woodley His 'Partner,' an 'Incredible Woman' After Split News
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Grateful' for Shailene Woodley After Breakup: 'I Love You'
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Were a 'Mismatch from the Start,' Says Source
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up, Call Off Engagement
Megan Park Went Into 'Serious Mode' Directing Secret Life Costar Shailene Woodley in The Fallout
Aaron Rodgers Is Assessing His Future, Thinking About Life After Football, Source Says
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Agree to Disagree About Things and Not Debate Them': Source
Shailene Woodley Praises Fellow Secret Life Alum Megan Park's New Film: It 'Will Touch Your Soul'
Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley Speak Out After Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Have a 'Non-Traditional Relationship', Source Says
Shailene Woodley Slams Those Trying to 'Disparage' Aaron Rodgers, Claps Back at Alleged Photos of Him
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
Aaron Rodgers on Why Time Apart from Shailene Woodley During NFL Season Will Be 'a Good Thing'
Aaron Rodgers Back at Green Bay Packers Training Camp amid Contract Disagreement
Shailene Woodley Calls Football 'A Whole New World' After Getting Engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley Says There's 'No Wedding Planning' with Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Right Now
Shailene Woodley 'Never Felt Uncomfortable Doing Intimate Scenes': I'm 'Vocal' About 'Boundaries'
Shailene Woodley Says She and Aaron Rodgers Chose to 'Stay in Our Little Bubble' After Engagement
Shailene Woodley on Struggling with 'Debilitating' Health Condition: 'It Spun Me Out for a While'
Shailene Woodley Says She and Fiancé Aaron Rodgers 'Were Meant to Be Together'
Every Must-See Photo of Newly Engaged Couple Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Vacation with Miles Teller and His Wife in Hawaii: 'Soulmates'
