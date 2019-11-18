John Legend Makes His Pick for Next Sexiest Man Alive as He Jokes 'I'm So Ready to Relinquish This Title'
John Legend Makes His Pick for Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'm So Ready to Relinquish This Title'
PEOPLE's reigning title holder reveals who he thinks should take the crown during a conversation with Meredith's :BLACKPRINT, and opens up about the "fun" year he's had with the superlative: "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it"
An Online Petition Thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Be PEOPLE's Next Sexiest Man Alive
PEOPLE's Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford addressed the petition and says "smart is sexy, no doubt"
John Legend Reveals Life at Home with Chrissy and Kids Amid Pandemic — and What You Didn't See During His Virtual Concert
John Legend Reveals Life at Home with Chrissy and Kids Amid the Pandemic - and What You Didn't See During His Virtual Concert
"I think every parent is realizing how hard it is to be a teacher," says John Legend, opening up to PEOPLE in this week's cover story on kindness amid crisis
John Legend’s Love Ballad ‘All of Me’ Spikes by 50% Every Year on Valentine’s Day (No Wonder He’s Sexiest Man Alive)
John Legend's Song 'All of Me' Achieves Global Valentine's Domination, with Plays Up by 50% Every Year
John Legend's hit song has been streamed more than 1.1 billion times, making it the top love song globally on Spotify
All the Photos of Andy Cohen and Baby Benjamin That Make Our Hearts Melt
Cohen is pretty much the happiest dad in Hollywood
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Shout Out His Sexiest Man Alive Title in Genesis' Super Bowl Ad
The couple bids farewell to "old luxury" in the commercial for Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella