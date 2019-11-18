John Legend Makes His Pick for Next Sexiest Man Alive as He Jokes 'I'm So Ready to Relinquish This Title'

PEOPLE's reigning title holder reveals who he thinks should take the crown during a conversation with Meredith's :BLACKPRINT, and opens up about the "fun" year he's had with the superlative: "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it"