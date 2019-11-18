Sexiest Man Alive

Who will be named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020? Stay tuned to find out.

Most Recent

John Legend Makes His Pick for Next Sexiest Man Alive as He Jokes 'I'm So Ready to Relinquish This Title'

John Legend Makes His Pick for Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'm So Ready to Relinquish This Title'

PEOPLE's reigning title holder reveals who he thinks should take the crown during a conversation with Meredith's :BLACKPRINT, and opens up about the "fun" year he's had with the superlative: "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it"
An Online Petition Thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Be PEOPLE's Next Sexiest Man Alive

An Online Petition Thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Be PEOPLE's Next Sexiest Man Alive

PEOPLE's Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford addressed the petition and says "smart is sexy, no doubt"
John Legend Reveals Life at Home with Chrissy and Kids Amid Pandemic — and What You Didn't See During His Virtual Concert

John Legend Reveals Life at Home with Chrissy and Kids Amid the Pandemic - and What You Didn't See During His Virtual Concert

"I think every parent is realizing how hard it is to be a teacher," says John Legend, opening up to PEOPLE in this week's cover story on kindness amid crisis
John Legend’s Love Ballad ‘All of Me’ Spikes by 50% Every Year on Valentine’s Day (No Wonder He’s Sexiest Man Alive)

John Legend's Song 'All of Me' Achieves Global Valentine's Domination, with Plays Up by 50% Every Year

John Legend's hit song has been streamed more than 1.1 billion times, making it the top love song globally on Spotify
All the Photos of Andy Cohen and Baby Benjamin That Make Our Hearts Melt

All the Photos of Andy Cohen and Baby Benjamin That Make Our Hearts Melt

Cohen is pretty much the happiest dad in Hollywood
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Shout Out His Sexiest Man Alive Title in Genesis' Super Bowl Ad

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Shout Out His Sexiest Man Alive Title in Genesis' Super Bowl Ad

The couple bids farewell to "old luxury" in the commercial for Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella

More Sexiest Man Alive

It’s Been 7 Years Since John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Tied the Knot! Here’s a Look Back at Their Relationship in Photos

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Relationship in Photos

The pair, who are expecting their third child, have been together for more than a decade
Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Should Be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Have Nice Legs'

Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Should Be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Have Nice Legs'

The Jumanji: The Next Level star says there are several reasons why he should be named Sexiest Man Alive
Rob Lowe's Son John Hilariously Trolls Him from Backstage During Ellen DeGeneres Interview: 'Surprised He's Not Shirtless'

Rob Lowe's Son John Hilariously Trolls Him from Backstage During Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Thanksgiving in a Sexiest Man Alive Onesie Covered with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Thanksgiving in a Sexiest Man Alive Onesie Covered with John Legend

Here's How Sexiest Man Alive John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Spent Their Thanksgiving Together

Here's How Sexiest Man Alive John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Spent Their Thanksgiving Together

Idris Elba Says He's Trying to Quit Using Social Media: 'It Makes Me Feel Depressed'

Idris Elba Says He's Trying to Quit Using Social Media: 'It Makes Me Feel Depressed'

John Legend Says He Doesn't Know if Daughter Luna, 3½, 'Really Believes' in Santa

The singer tells PEOPLE that he suspects his daughter might pretend to believe in Santa "to play along with us"

All Sexiest Man Alive

Idris Elba's Best Advice for New Sexiest Man Alive John Legend: You 'Don't Have to Try to Be Sexy ... Just Be You!'

Idris Elba's Best Advice for New Sexiest Man Alive John Legend: You 'Don't Have to Try to Be Sexy ... Just Be You!'

Movies // November 18, 2019
'King of Dad Bod' David Harbour Reacts to Being Named One of the Sexiest Men Alive: 'I Had a 40-Inch Waist'

'King of Dad Bod' David Harbour Reacts to Being Named One of the Sexiest Men Alive

TV // November 16, 2019
Watch Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Scare John Legend as He Guest Hosts Ellen: 'That Was the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Watch Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Scare John Legend as He Guest Hosts The Ellen DeGeneres Show

TV // November 15, 2019
Move Over John Legend! Snoop Dogg Jokingly Crowns Himself Sexiest Man Alive with Edited PEOPLE Cover

Move Over John Legend! Snoop Dogg Jokingly Crowns Himself Sexiest Man Alive with Edited PEOPLE Cover

Music // November 15, 2019
Watch Our Sexiest Men of 2019 (from John Legend to Nick Lachey) Play a Very Funny Game of Sexy Mad Libs

Watch Our Sexiest Men of 2019 Play a Very Funny Game of Sexy Mad Libs

Music // November 15, 2019
He Irons, Watches 90 Day Fiancé and Sleeps Naked! 10 Sexy Things You Never Knew About John Legend

He Irons, Watches 90 Day Fiancé and Sleeps Naked! 10 Sexy Things You Never Knew About John Legend

Music // November 15, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokingly Submits Himself for Sexiest Man Alive Consideration: 'Did I Miss It?'

Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokingly Submits Himself for Sexiest Man Alive Consideration: 'Did I Miss It?'

Movies // November 15, 2019
Frankly My Dear, Adam Scott Channeling Clark Gable for Movember Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Frankly My Dear, Adam Scott Channeling Clark Gable for Movember Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Style // November 15, 2019
Blake Shelton’s Advice to John Legend After Sexiest Man Alive Title: Don’t Look at Social Media

Blake Shelton’s Advice to John Legend After Sexiest Man Alive Title: Don’t Look at Social Media

Music // November 15, 2019
People Now: Breaking Down the 2019 CMAs   - Watch the Full Episode

People Now: Breaking Down the 2019 CMAs   - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // November 14, 2019
Chrissy Teigen Admits Defeat After Idris Elba Proves He Was Hotter Than John Legend in the '90s

Chrissy Teigen Admits Defeat After Idris Elba Proves He Was Hotter Than John Legend in the '90s

Movies // November 14, 2019
Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Says His Four Rescue 'Road Dogs' Are the 'Life of the Party'

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Says His Four Rescue 'Road Dogs' Are the 'Life of the Party'

Pets // November 14, 2019
John Legend Reveals Why Chrissy Teigen Is 'the One' for Him — and What She Does That Makes Him Feel Loved

John Legend Reveals Why Chrissy Teigen Is 'the One' for Him — and What She Does That Makes Him Feel Loved

Music // November 14, 2019
Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Late Dog Alley: I Know Our Sweet Girl Is in Heaven

Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Late Dog Alley: I Know Our Sweet Girl Is in Heaven

Pets // November 14, 2019
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos Making PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Issue: ‘There’s Daddy’

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos Making PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Issue: ‘There’s Daddy’

TV // November 13, 2019
David Harbour Says Girlfriend Lily Allen Has a 'Stunningly Beautiful Butt'

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Says Girlfriend Lily Allen Has a 'Stunningly Beautiful Butt'

TV // November 13, 2019
It's All About the Benjamin! See Every Star Who's Met Andy Cohen's Son, PEOPLE's Newly Minted Cutest Baby Alive

It's All About the Benjamin! See Every Star Who's Met Andy Cohen's Sweet Son

Parents // November 13, 2019
Vanessa Lachey Says Husband Nick Lachey Is Sexiest in His 'Boy Band Peak' Attire

Vanessa Lachey Says Husband Nick Lachey Is Sexiest in His 'Boy Band Peak' Attire

TV // November 13, 2019
John Legend Reflects on Facing Discrimination — and What It's Like Being in an Interracial Marriage with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Reflects on Facing Discrimination — and What It's Like Being in an Interracial Marriage

Music // November 13, 2019
Seriously Sexy Eye Candy: The Closest to Naked These Sexiest Men Alive (John Legend Included!) Have Ever Been On Screen

Seriously Sexy Eye Candy: The Closest to Naked These Sexiest Men Alive Have Ever Been On Screen

Celebrity // November 13, 2019
Nate Berkus’s Husband Jeremiah Brent Finds Him Sexiest When He’s Reading: ‘It's Really Cute'

Nate Berkus’s Husband Jeremiah Brent Finds Him Sexiest When He’s Reading: ‘It's Really Cute'

Home // November 13, 2019
The Votes Are In! See Who Won Readers' Choice for Sexiest Men Alive in Every Category from Silver Fox to Breakout Star

Sexiest Man Alive 2019: Readers' Choice!

Celebrity // November 13, 2019
Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend on Sexiest Man Alive While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend on Sexiest Man Alive While Poking Fun at Ryan Reynolds

Movies // November 13, 2019
Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin Is PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive 2019!

Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin Is PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive 2019!

Parents // November 13, 2019
Gabrielle Union Shares a Sexy Moment with Dwyane Wade: 'He Ran a Bubble Bath and Bathed Me!'

Gabrielle Union Shares a Sexy Moment with Dwyane Wade: 'He Ran a Bubble Bath and Bathed Me!'

TV // November 13, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com