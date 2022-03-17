Serena Williams
- Full Name
- Serena Jameka Williams
- Hometown
- Saginaw, MI
- serenawilliams
- Born
- 09/26/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- Who is Serena Williams married to?
Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple has been married since 2017.
- How many Grand Slams does Serena Williams have?
Serena Williams holds the most combined Grand Slam titles among active players. She has 39 major titles, including 23 singles, 14 women's doubles, and two mixed doubles.
- When did Serena Williams start playing tennis?
Serena Williams started practicing tennis when she was 3 years old. She turned professional in 1995 at 14 years old.
- How many times has Serena Williams won Wimbledon?
Serena Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles. She has also won six Wimbledon doubles titles with sister Venus Williams.