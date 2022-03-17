Serena Williams

Serena Williams is an American professional tennis player and widely considered one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and has been ranked the No. 1 singles player by the Women's Tennis Association for 319 weeks. Williams also has won four Olympic gold medals for tennis. She is the older sister of tennis player Venus Williams and is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Full Name
Serena Jameka Williams
Hometown
Saginaw, MI
instagram
serenawilliams
twitter
serenawilliams
Born
09/26/1981
Age
40

FAQs

Who is Serena Williams married to?

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple has been married since 2017.

How many Grand Slams does Serena Williams have?

Serena Williams holds the most combined Grand Slam titles among active players. She has 39 major titles, including 23 singles, 14 women's doubles, and two mixed doubles.

When did Serena Williams start playing tennis?

Serena Williams started practicing tennis when she was 3 years old. She turned professional in 1995 at 14 years old.

How many times has Serena Williams won Wimbledon?

Serena Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles. She has also won six Wimbledon doubles titles with sister Venus Williams.

