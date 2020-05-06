Selma Blair

Selma Blair is an American Actress. She is best known for her breakout role in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions, as well as for roles in movies such as Legally Blonde (2001), The Sweetest Thing (2002), Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008).

In October 2018, Blair revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has been open on social media about the challenges she has faced. She documented her journey with the disease in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

In 2011, Blair gave birth to a son, Arthur Saint Bleick, whom she shares with fashion designer Jason Bleick.
Selma Blair
Full Name
Selma Blair Beitner
Hometown
Southfield, Mich.
instagram
selmablair
twitter
https://twitter.com/SelmaBlair
Born
06/23/1972
Age
49

FAQs

Where can I watch the Selma Blair documentary?

Selma Blair's documentary, 'Introducing, Selma Blair,' is streaming on Discovery+.

Why does Selma Blair have a service dog?

Selma Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, has a service dog to aid in her mobility, stamina and coordination.

How is Selma Blair doing?

Selma Blair is in remission from her multiple sclerosis, which she attributes to a stem cell transplant she had in 2019.

Most Recent

Billie Eilish and Finneas' Greatest Sibling Moments Together
The Grammy and Oscar-winning power duo have taken the music industry by storm and show no sign of slowing down any time soon. From ordinary siblings to worldwide superstars, here's a look at Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas' road to stardom
Stars You Forgot Were in Newsies
The 1992 movie musical Newsies turns 30 years old today. We're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten starred in the musical (plus a few from the Original Broadway Cast!) 
J.Crew's Major Spring Sale Has Hundreds of Styles for More Than 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
You have until tomorrow to save on dresses, tops, and more
Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller Get Severe in L.A., Plus, Zoë Kravitz, Katie Holmes, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Craving a Home Refresh? Amazon Dropped New Deals on Organizers for Prime Members
Many come with stackable savings and coupons
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Pillow on Earth,' and It's 48% Off Right Now
"My shoulders and back no longer ache when I wake up"
Advertisement

More Selma Blair

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price
"I was amazed and shocked by how much dirt and pet hair it picked up from my carpets"
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got engaged in July 2020, after first making their relationship public that January
Celebrities and World Leaders Stand Up for Ukraine with Global Citizen Social Media Rally
Cobra Kai's Cast and Creators Tease Season 5: 'Always Looking for Ways to Surprise'
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married! Inside Their 'Non-Traditional' Rockstar-Themed Wedding
Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan
Amber Heard Says She Hopes She and Ex-Husband Johnny Depp Can 'Move On' After Defamation Trial

"I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world," Amber Heard wrote on Instagram

All Selma Blair

Billie Eilish and Finneas' Greatest Sibling Moments Together
Music // an hour ago
Stars You Forgot Were in Newsies
Movies // 3 hours ago
J.Crew's Major Spring Sale Has Hundreds of Styles for More Than 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Fashion // 4 hours ago
Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller Get Severe in L.A., Plus, Zoë Kravitz, Katie Holmes, and More
Celebrity // 5 hours ago
Craving a Home Refresh? Amazon Dropped New Deals on Organizers for Prime Members
Home // 5 hours ago
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Pillow on Earth,' and It's 48% Off Right Now
Home // 6 hours ago
Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price
Home // 7 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding
Style // 13 hours ago
Celebrities and World Leaders Stand Up for Ukraine with Global Citizen Social Media Rally
Politics // 15 hours ago
Cobra Kai's Cast and Creators Tease Season 5: 'Always Looking for Ways to Surprise'
TV // 16 hours ago
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married! Inside Their 'Non-Traditional' Rockstar-Themed Wedding
Music // 16 hours ago
Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan
Music // 17 hours ago
Amber Heard Says She Hopes She and Ex-Husband Johnny Depp Can 'Move On' After Defamation Trial
Movies // 17 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were 'Very Happy' and 'Sneaking Kisses' During Pre-Wedding Party: Source
Style // 18 hours ago
Who Is Jeanne Cadieu? 6 Things to Know About Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend
Movies // 18 hours ago
William Zabka Says Working with Ralph Macchio on Cobra Kai After The Karate Kid Is 'An Honor'
TV // 18 hours ago
16-Year-Old Olympic Figure Skater Alysa Liu Announces Early Retirement: 'I'm So Happy'
Sports // 19 hours ago
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Marks Oscar Nominee's 32nd Birthday: 'Time Looks Good on You'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Kate Middleton Pal Sam Waley-Cohen Wins His Final Grand National Horse Race: 'I Can't Believe It'
Royals // 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Engaged, Married to Olivia Jean Onstage at Hometown Detroit Concert
Music // 20 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Not Talking' About Wedding Planning After Announcing Engagement: Source
Movies // 20 hours ago
Dakota Fanning Wishes Sister Elle Happy Birthday: 'The Thing I Love Most in Life Is Being Your Sister'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Ben Stiller Says 'I Love It' When Severance Fans Cuss Him Out as Adam Scott Recovers from COVID-19
TV // 21 hours ago
9 People Injured After Car Crashes into Austin Food Truck, 'T-Bone Type Collision' Per Authorities
Human Interest // a day ago
Cheryl Burke Posts 'Hot' New Topless Pic amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence
Style // a day ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com