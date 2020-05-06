Selma Blair
- Full Name
- Selma Blair Beitner
- Hometown
- Southfield, Mich.
- selmablair
- https://twitter.com/SelmaBlair
- Born
- 06/23/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- Where can I watch the Selma Blair documentary?
Selma Blair's documentary, 'Introducing, Selma Blair,' is streaming on Discovery+.
- Why does Selma Blair have a service dog?
Selma Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, has a service dog to aid in her mobility, stamina and coordination.
- How is Selma Blair doing?
Selma Blair is in remission from her multiple sclerosis, which she attributes to a stem cell transplant she had in 2019.