Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Lands Steamy Maxim Cover: 'This Is What a CEO Looks Like'
The celebrity real estate agent said the Maxim cover feels like a "dream come true"
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Just Bought Their First Home Together — but They Never Meant to Move In
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Bought Their First Home Together — but Never Meant to Move In
“Tarek originally bought it as a flip but then they decided to make it their new home," a representative for the couple says of the Newport Beach property
Heather Rae Young Says Her Parents Are Adjusting to Being ‘Bonus Grandparents’ to Tarek El Moussa's Kids
Heather Rae Young Says Her Parents Are Adjusting to Being ‘Bonus Grandparents’ to Tarek El Moussa's Kids
The Selling Sunset star has a great relationship with her fiancé Tarek El Moussa's two kids, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Defends Her Televised Wedding: It Was 'Absolutely Real'
A rep for Mary Fitzgerald previously told PEOPLE that the star and Romain Bonnet entered into a legal union a year before their October 2019 wedding
Chrishell Stause Says She’s ‘Completely Single,’ Taking ‘Baby Steps’ Into Dating Again
"I'm excited to mingle," the Selling Sunset star said of getting back to the dating scene
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Reveals the Truth About Her Over-the-Top Hairstyles
Plus, she talks about her extravagant wedding and weighs in on all the drama around the hit Netflix show