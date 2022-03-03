Selena Gomez
- Full Name
- Selena Marie Gomez
- Hometown
- Grand Prairie, TX
- selenagomez
- selenagomez
- Notable Projects
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Born
- 07/22/1992
- Age
- 29
FAQs
- Why did Selena Gomez get a kidney transplant?
She had lupus-related organ damage
- What are Selena Gomez's top songs?
"Same Old Love," "Come and Get It," "It Aint Me," "Good For You," "Hands To Myself"
- How did Selena Gomez meet Justin Bieber?
His manager Scooter Braun reached out to her manager
- What is Selena Gomez's Beauty Brand?
Selena Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty, which launched in September 2020
- Where is Selena Gomez from?
Selena Gomez is from Grand Prairie, Texas
- What movies and TV shows has Selena Gomez produced?
