Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. First rising to popularity after starring in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez has appeared in several popular films and TV series including Only Murders in the Building, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and Selena + Chef, all of which she also executive produced. Beyond acting, Gomez has released three studio albums and has eight top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including "Lose You to Love Me," "Hands To Myself," and "It Ain't Me" with Kygo. She is also the founder of the makeup brand Rare Beauty which launched in 2020.
Selena Gomez
Full Name
Selena Marie Gomez
Hometown
Grand Prairie, TX
instagram
selenagomez
twitter
selenagomez
Notable Projects
Wizards of Waverly Place
Born
07/22/1992
Age
29

FAQs

Why did Selena Gomez get a kidney transplant?

She had lupus-related organ damage

What are Selena Gomez's top songs?

"Same Old Love," "Come and Get It," "It Aint Me," "Good For You," "Hands To Myself"

How did Selena Gomez meet Justin Bieber?

His manager Scooter Braun reached out to her manager

Why did Selena Gomez get a kidney transplant?

She had lupus-related organ damage

What is Selena Gomez's Beauty Brand?

Selena Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty, which launched in September 2020

Where is Selena Gomez from?

Selena Gomez is from Grand Prairie, Texas

What movies and TV shows has Selena Gomez produced?

Aside from

Most Recent

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Are 'Not Dating': Source
On Thursday morning, Gomez was nominated for three Latin American Music Awards
Selena Gomez Jokes About Viral Barefoot Moment at SAG Awards: 'I Couldn't Keep My Heels On'
The superstar shared an inside look at her "magical" first SAG Awards experience and jokes about going barefoot onstage
Former Child Stars Who Are All Grown Up Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards
From Haley Joel Osment and Hailee Steinfeld to Kirsten Dunst and Kieran Culkin: see stars who got their start as kids now all dressed up on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet
Selena Gomez Ditches Her Heels and Presents Barefoot at the SAG Awards: Watch the Relatable Moment
Selena Gomez stepped out on the SAG Awards stage barefoot as she and Martin Short presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role
See Selena Gomez's SAG Awards Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full-Glam Goddess
Selena Gomez made her SAG Awards debut in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, statement diamond choker, plus a gorgeous makeup moment
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors with Ex The Weeknd's New Flame Simi Khadra: 'Since 2013'
Gomez and The Weeknd — who was seen kissing Khadra at his recent birthday bash — dated from January to October 2017
Advertisement

More Selena Gomez

Explorer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado — Whom Selena Gomez Will Play! — Says Writing Memoir 'Saved My Life'
Silvia Vasquez-Lavado's gripping memoir about coping with addiction and sexual violence through mountain climbing is currently being adapted for a biopic starring Selena Gomez
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Let a Loved One Go in New Music Video: Watch
Coldplay will kick off their international tour on March 18 in Costa Rica
Selena Gomez Recalls Most Memorable Beauty 'Disaster,' Thinking 'I Have to Get Out of Here!'
Selena Gomez Wears Low-Cut Black Look During Press Day and Explains Meaning Behind New Tattoo
Selena Gomez Thanks Her Rare Beauty Team with Letter in The New York Times: 'More Than Makeup'
Selena Gomez 'Found It Difficult to Be Me' as She Dealt with 'Depression and Anxiety'
Celebrities Who Are Turning 30 in 2022, Including Cardi B, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus

Many former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon stars are turning 30 in 2022, including Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and more

All Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Are 'Not Dating': Source
Music // March 03, 2022
Selena Gomez Jokes About Viral Barefoot Moment at SAG Awards: 'I Couldn't Keep My Heels On'
Style // March 01, 2022
Former Child Stars Who Are All Grown Up Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards
Awards // February 27, 2022
Selena Gomez Ditches Her Heels and Presents Barefoot at the SAG Awards: Watch the Relatable Moment
Style // February 27, 2022
See Selena Gomez's SAG Awards Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full-Glam Goddess
Style // February 27, 2022
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors with Ex The Weeknd's New Flame Simi Khadra: 'Since 2013'
Music // February 24, 2022
Explorer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado — Whom Selena Gomez Will Play! — Says Writing Memoir 'Saved My Life'
Human Interest // February 09, 2022
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Let a Loved One Go in New Music Video: Watch
Music // February 07, 2022
Selena Gomez Recalls Most Memorable Beauty 'Disaster,' Thinking 'I Have to Get Out of Here!'
Style // February 03, 2022
Selena Gomez Wears Low-Cut Black Look During Press Day and Explains Meaning Behind New Tattoo
Style // January 10, 2022
Selena Gomez Thanks Her Rare Beauty Team with Letter in The New York Times: 'More Than Makeup'
Style // January 10, 2022
Selena Gomez 'Found It Difficult to Be Me' as She Dealt with 'Depression and Anxiety'
Health // January 06, 2022
Celebrities Who Are Turning 30 in 2022, Including Cardi B, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus
Celebrity // January 31, 2022
Selena Gomez Is 'Thrilled' to Turn 30 This Year: 'I've Stopped Caring About What People Have to Say'
Movies // January 05, 2022
Cara Delevingne Gets the Same Rose Tattoo to Match Friend Selena Gomez
Style // December 30, 2021
Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Instagram Photo with Her Pup: 'Baby Winnie'
Pets // December 29, 2021
Selena Gomez's Tattoo Artist Shares Close-Up Photo of the Star's New Dripping Rose Body Art
Style // December 28, 2021
Selena Gomez Appears to Get a Large New Back Tattoo: See the Photo Her Pro Shared
Style // December 15, 2021
Selena Gomez Invests in $15 Billion Grocery Delivery Company Gopuff: 'I Was Blown Away'
Music // December 14, 2021
Tyrese Gibson Recalls Daughter Meeting Her 'Favorite' Stars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez: 'This Isn't Normal'
Parents // December 13, 2021
Selena Gomez Says It's 'Rewarding' to Create Rare Beauty for Those Who 'Don't Want to Get Work Done'
Style // December 09, 2021
Selena Gomez Set to Produce True Crime Docuseries For Univision's Upcoming Streaming Service
TV // December 07, 2021
Selena Gomez Says She 'Cried Like a Little Baby' After First Grammy Nomination: 'Lovely Surprise'
Music // December 07, 2021
Cara Delevingne Joins Friend Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Season 2
TV // December 02, 2021
Selena Gomez Has Learned to 'Pick Up the Phone' on Days She Struggles 'Just Getting Out of Bed'
Health // December 02, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com