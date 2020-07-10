SeeHer Story: Season 2

Naya Rivera and Son Seen in Security Footage at Lake Piru Boat Launch Before Her Disappearance

CCTV footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening shows the 33-year-old actress and her 4-year-old son arriving and launching from the Lake Piru dock
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled a Suicide After Month-Long Investigation

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, on June 10
This Lightweight Nightgown Is So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Are Throwing Away Their Other PJs

One person says it “almost feels as if you have nothing on”
Farrelly Brothers Say Their Friend Who Has Been in Their Films Was Run Over After Asking Man to Wear a Mask

The Farrelly Brothers, the directing duo behind Green Book, revealed a close friend of theirs had been run over by a man after asking where his mask was amid the COVID-19 pandemic
RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Sonja Morgan Out of Cabaret When She Asks for Pay: 'You B----!'

"I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show," Luann de Lesseps said
Rapper Action Bronson Shares Workout Video, Revealing He Has Lost 80 Lbs. in Quarantine

The F— That's Delicious host shared on Instagram that he is "down 80 pounds from a whopping 363 and still going strong"
Naya Rivera’s Son, 4, Said She Didn't Get Back in Boat While They Were Swimming in Lake: Authorities

Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone and sleeping onboard a boat
Amazon’s Best-Selling Huggie Earrings Have Earned 4,200 Perfect Reviews — and They Cost Just $14

Even shoppers with sensitive ears love them
Colby Cave's Wife Emily Opens Up About Hockey Player's 'Traumatic' Sudden Death at 25

This Ultra-Flattering One-Piece Has Sold Out 13 Times — but It’s Back Again

Nick Cordero's Son Elvis, 1, Has Been Watching Old Videos of Actor and 'Kissing the Phone'

Naya Rivera: Police Say They 'Don't Know' If They Will Find Her Body — It's 'a Complicated Search'

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Ultra-Lightweight $23 Midi Dress

“This is one of my favorite dresses that I have ever bought on Amazon”

Comedian Rickey Smiley's Daughter, 19, Says She's 'Okay' After Being Shot: 'I'm Happy to Be Alive'

Crime // 5 hours ago
Michael Cohen Back in Custody For Violating Home-Confinement Terms After Early Prison Release

Politics // 5 hours ago
The Tragic History of Lake Piru, Where Naya Rivera Went Missing

TV // 5 hours ago
Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jessica Biel All Shop This Affordable Brand — and It’s Having a Massive Sale

Style // 6 hours ago
RHOBH Dorit Kemsley Shows Off New Veneers After Her Teeth Became 'Smaller and Smaller'

Style // 6 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani Says He Called NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen

Crime // 6 hours ago
Kyle Richards Responds to Jill Zarin's Comments About Her Marriage with Mauricio Umansky

TV // 6 hours ago
Cases of ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ Have Increased During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Study Finds

Health // 6 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump's Famed Restaurant Villa Blanca Reportedly Closes for Good

Food // 7 hours ago
Kyle Richards Says Her Family Was 'Devastated' When Niece Paris Hilton's Sex Tape Leaked in 2004

TV // 7 hours ago
Amy Kennedy, Wife of Patrick Kennedy, Wins New Jersey Congressional Democratic Primary

Politics // 7 hours ago
Cameron Diaz Launched a New Wine Brand — and She Used a Baby-Naming Site to Name It!

Food // 7 hours ago
Serena Williams’ New Jewelry Launch Is Inspired by Her 4 Consecutive Grand Slam Wins: ‘I Was Unstoppable’

Style // 7 hours ago
Melania Trump Statue Burned in Her Hometown in Slovenia: 'I Want to Know Why,' Artist Says

Politics // 6 hours ago
Tech CEO Apologizes for 'Appalling' Racist Tirade Toward Asian-American Family: ‘I Lost Control’

Human Interest // 7 hours ago
Coronavirus Could Lead to Brain Damage in Infected Patients, Study Says

Health // 7 hours ago
Kansas Man Sentenced for Pushing Girlfriend to Death Off Balcony of Cruise Ship Bound for Bahamas

Crime // 8 hours ago
Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald Want You to Film Your Life For a New Crowd-Sourced Documentary

Movies // 8 hours ago
Kate Spade Handbags and Accessories Are on Major Sale at Nordstrom Rack — but Only for a Limited Time

Style // 8 hours ago
Naya Rivera’s Loved Ones Are ‘in Disbelief’ over Disappearance: ‘Her Son Comes First,’ Source Says

TV // 8 hours ago
Brittany Snow on Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Wedding Day: 'We Made It All Work'

Movies // 8 hours ago
Vancouver Aquarium Rescues 'Orphaned' Otter Pup, Found 'Hypothermic and Hypoglycemic'

Pets // 4 hours ago
Charlize Theron Says New Netflix Movie Made Her Realize ‘What Makes Life Matter Is Death’

Movies // 8 hours ago
Hundreds of Elephants Have Died in Botswana — and Officials Don't Know Why

Pets // 8 hours ago
This $14 Gadget Makes Hands-Free Video Calls a Reality

Tech // 8 hours ago
