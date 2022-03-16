Who is Sebastian Stan dating?

According to PEOPLE, Sebastian Stan has been dating Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva since 2020.

When did Sebastian Stan move to America?

Sebastian Stan was born in Constanța, Romania. When he was eight years old he moved with his mother to Vienna, Austria. When he was 12, they moved to New York.

Where did Sebastian Stan go to college?

Sebastian Stan graduated from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts in 2005.

Who has Sebastian Stan dated?

Prior to dating his current girlfriend Alejandra Onieva, Sebastian Stan was in relationships with his 'Gossip Girl' co-star Leighton Meester and his 'Once Upon a Time' co-star Jennifer Morrison.

How old was Sebastian Stan in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'?

'Captain America: The First Avenger' was filmed between June 2010 and April 2011. Sebastian Stan turned 28 years old during filming.

What Marvel movies is Sebastian Stan in?

Sebastian Stan portrays Bucky "The Winter Soldier" Barnes in 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Ant-Man,' Captain America: Civil War,' 'Black Panther,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' He also reprised the role on two Disney+ series, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'What If...?'

What episodes of 'Once Upon a Time' is Sebastian Stan in?