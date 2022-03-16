Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan is a Romanian-American actor. He rose to fame as an actor on several television series, including Gossip Girl, Kings, and Once Upon a Time. He is best known for portraying Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in films Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).
Sebastian Stan
Full Name
Sebastian Stan
Hometown
Constanța, Romania
instagram
imsebastianstan
Notable Projects
Gossip Girl
Born
08/13/1982
Age
39

FAQs

Who is Sebastian Stan dating?

According to PEOPLE, Sebastian Stan has been dating Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva since 2020.

When did Sebastian Stan move to America?

Sebastian Stan was born in Constanța, Romania. When he was eight years old he moved with his mother to Vienna, Austria. When he was 12, they moved to New York.

Where did Sebastian Stan go to college?

Sebastian Stan graduated from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts in 2005.

Who has Sebastian Stan dated?

Prior to dating his current girlfriend Alejandra Onieva, Sebastian Stan was in relationships with his 'Gossip Girl' co-star Leighton Meester and his 'Once Upon a Time' co-star Jennifer Morrison.

How old was Sebastian Stan in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'?

'Captain America: The First Avenger' was filmed between June 2010 and April 2011. Sebastian Stan turned 28 years old during filming.

What Marvel movies is Sebastian Stan in?

Sebastian Stan portrays Bucky "The Winter Soldier" Barnes in 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Ant-Man,' Captain America: Civil War,' 'Black Panther,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' He also reprised the role on two Disney+ series, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'What If...?'

What episodes of 'Once Upon a Time' is Sebastian Stan in?

Sebastian Stan appears in seven episodes of the TV series 'Once Upon a Time': the season one episodes 'Hat Trick,' 'An Apple Red as Blood,' 'A Land Without Magic,' 'We Are Both,' 'Lady of the Lake' and 'The Doctor' and the season two episode 'Selfless, Brave and True.'

