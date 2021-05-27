Sean Preston Federline

Sean Preston Federline is the eldest son of American singer Britney Spears and former husband Kevin Federline. He is the older brother of Jayden James Federline.
Hometown
Santa Monica, California
Born
09/14/2005
Age
16

Britney Spears Playfully Reflects on Being a 'Very Young' Mom: 'I Always Brought the Most Toys'
Britney Spears shares two sons with ex Kevin Federline: Jayden, now 14, and Preston, now 15
Britney Spears' Sons Are Staying with Dad Kevin Federline While She Receives Help: Source
An insider previously confirmed Spears recently checked into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment"
Britney Spears Is 'Happy' and Focused on Her Sons Amid Kevin Federline Child Support Drama: Source
Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is seeking up to three times of the $20,000 per month he currently receives
Britney Spears Reveals Son Sean Preston, 12, Plays Tackle Football: 'I Worry — He's Still a Baby to Me'
"It's so funny because he's kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there," Britney Spears tells PEOPLE
Britney Spears' Son Is a 'Lil Mozart' Despite 'Never Having a Lesson a Day in His Life'
"My baby is like a lil Mozart!" Britney Spears says in sweet Instagram video of her son playing the piano
Britney Spears Cuddles Up with Her Boys in the Hawaiian Sunshine: 'So Much Fun at This Beautiful Place'
Britney Spears is enjoying some much-needed time off in Hawaii with her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after ending her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31
Britney Spears Says Being a Single Mom Can Be a 'Challenge,' But 'My Kids Come First, Always'
"There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men," Britney Spears tells PEOPLE of her two preteen sons
Britney Spears Hopes Her Sons Never Have to Experience Her 'Magnitude' of Fame
"It's kind of much," says Britney Spears of life in the spotlight
Britney Spears Tweets About New Album, Potential World Tour in Fun Q&A
Britney Spears Rocks Mermaid Tail During Pool Day with Sons
Britney Spears Debuts Multi-colored Hair While Skrillex Makes Her Boys' 'Dream Come True' During Concert Visit
Britney Spears Does a Perfect Handstand: 'The World Looks Better Upside Down' (Photo)
Britney Spears Calls Herself a 'Proud Skate Mom' in New Pic with Sons

The singer shared a photo with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James on Instagram on Friday

