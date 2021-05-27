Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
People.com
Sean Preston Federline
Sean Preston Federline
Sean Preston Federline
Sean Preston Federline is the eldest son of American singer Britney Spears and former husband Kevin Federline. He is the older brother of Jayden James Federline.
Sean Preston Federline
Full Name
Sean Preston Federline
Hometown
Santa Monica, California
Born
09/14/2005
Age
16
Most Recent
Britney Spears Playfully Reflects on Being a 'Very Young' Mom: 'I Always Brought the Most Toys'
Britney Spears shares two sons with ex Kevin Federline: Jayden, now 14, and Preston, now 15
Read More
Britney Spears' Sons Are Staying with Dad Kevin Federline While She Receives Help: Source
An insider previously confirmed Spears recently checked into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment"
Read More
Britney Spears Is 'Happy' and Focused on Her Sons Amid Kevin Federline Child Support Drama: Source
Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is seeking up to three times of the $20,000 per month he currently receives
Read More
Britney Spears Reveals Son Sean Preston, 12, Plays Tackle Football: 'I Worry — He's Still a Baby to Me'
"It's so funny because he's kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there," Britney Spears tells PEOPLE
Read More
Britney Spears' Son Is a 'Lil Mozart' Despite 'Never Having a Lesson a Day in His Life'
"My baby is like a lil Mozart!" Britney Spears says in sweet Instagram video of her son playing the piano
Read More
Britney Spears Cuddles Up with Her Boys in the Hawaiian Sunshine: 'So Much Fun at This Beautiful Place'
Britney Spears is enjoying some much-needed time off in Hawaii with her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after ending her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 31
Read More
More Sean Preston Federline
Britney Spears Says Being a Single Mom Can Be a 'Challenge,' But 'My Kids Come First, Always'
"There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men," Britney Spears tells PEOPLE of her two preteen sons
Britney Spears Hopes Her Sons Never Have to Experience Her 'Magnitude' of Fame
"It's kind of much," says Britney Spears of life in the spotlight
Britney Spears Tweets About New Album, Potential World Tour in Fun Q&A
Britney Spears Rocks Mermaid Tail During Pool Day with Sons
Britney Spears Debuts Multi-colored Hair While Skrillex Makes Her Boys' 'Dream Come True' During Concert Visit
Britney Spears Does a Perfect Handstand: 'The World Looks Better Upside Down' (Photo)
Britney Spears Calls Herself a 'Proud Skate Mom' in New Pic with Sons
The singer shared a photo with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James on Instagram on Friday
Britney Spears Gets in the Spring Break Spirit During a Hawaii Trip with Her Sons
Britney Spears Has an Adorable Lunch Date with Her Little Boys
Britney Spears & Sons Walk the Red Carpet at
The Smurfs 2
Premiere
Britney Spears's Sons Make Their Music Video Debut in 'Ooh La La'
Britney Spears Reveals Sons' 'Adorable' Cameo in Her New Music Video
Britney Spears Playfully Reflects on Being a 'Very Young' Mom: 'I Always Brought the Most Toys'
Parents
May 27, 2021
Britney Spears' Sons Are Staying with Dad Kevin Federline While She Receives Help: Source
Music
April 04, 2019
Britney Spears Is 'Happy' and Focused on Her Sons Amid Kevin Federline Child Support Drama: Source
Parents
May 31, 2018
Britney Spears Reveals Son Sean Preston, 12, Plays Tackle Football: 'I Worry — He's Still a Baby to Me'
Parents
May 17, 2018
Britney Spears' Son Is a 'Lil Mozart' Despite 'Never Having a Lesson a Day in His Life'
Parents
February 07, 2018
Britney Spears Cuddles Up with Her Boys in the Hawaiian Sunshine: 'So Much Fun at This Beautiful Place'
Parents
January 10, 2018
Britney Spears Says Being a Single Mom Can Be a 'Challenge,' But 'My Kids Come First, Always'
Parents
July 17, 2017
Britney Spears Hopes Her Sons Never Have to Experience Her 'Magnitude' of Fame
TV
Britney Spears Tweets About New Album, Potential World Tour in Fun Q&A
Celebrity
Britney Spears Rocks Mermaid Tail During Pool Day with Sons
Celebrity
Britney Spears Debuts Multi-colored Hair While Skrillex Makes Her Boys' 'Dream Come True' During Concert Visit
Celebrity
Britney Spears Does a Perfect Handstand: 'The World Looks Better Upside Down' (Photo)
Celebrity
Britney Spears Calls Herself a 'Proud Skate Mom' in New Pic with Sons
Celebrity
Britney Spears Gets in the Spring Break Spirit During a Hawaii Trip with Her Sons
Celebrity
Britney Spears Has an Adorable Lunch Date with Her Little Boys
Celebrity
Britney Spears & Sons Walk the Red Carpet at
The Smurfs 2
Premiere
Celebrity
Britney Spears's Sons Make Their Music Video Debut in 'Ooh La La'
Movies
July 11, 2013
Britney Spears Reveals Sons' 'Adorable' Cameo in Her New Music Video
Celebrity
June 17, 2013
Britney Spears & Jamie Lynn Spears Shop in Los Angeles
Celebrity
Britney Spears Throws Video Game-Themed Party for Her Boys: All the Details
Parents
September 19, 2012
Britney Spears's Sons Dance in Trippy Video
Celebrity
Britney's Boys Time with Mommy
Archive
Kevin Steps Up
Archive
Mom to the Rescue
Archive
Britney & Kevin's Custody Battle: Taking Sides
Archive
