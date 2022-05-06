Savannah Guthrie
- Full Name
- Savannah Clark Guthrie
- Hometown
- Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- savannahguthrie
- Notable Projects
- Today
- Born
- 12/27/1971
- Age
- 50
FAQs
- Who is Savannah Guthrie married to?
Savannah Guthrie has been married to political consultant Michael Feldman since 2014. She was previously married to English news anchor Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.
- Where does Savannah Guthrie live?
Savannah Guthrie primarily lives with her family in Rhineback, New York.
- What happened to Savannah Guthrie's foot?
In March 2022, Savannah Guthrie wore a pair of slippers while hosting 'Today' after spraining her toe.
- Who did Savannah Guthrie replace on 'Today'?
Savannah Guthrie initially joined 'Today' as a co-host in 2011 to replace departing co-host Meredith Vieira. In 2012, Guthrie became the co-anchor of 'Today,' replacing Ann Curry.