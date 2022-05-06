Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie is an Australian-born American broadcast journalist. She is best known as the co-anchor of the NBC morning show Today. Guthrie rose to fame by working for NBC News as a legal analyst, correspondent and anchor since September 2007. As a member of the Today broadcast team, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding morning program in 2020.
Savannah Guthrie
Full Name
Savannah Clark Guthrie
Hometown
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
instagram
savannahguthrie
twitter
savannahguthrie
Notable Projects
Today
Born
12/27/1971
Age
50

FAQs

Who is Savannah Guthrie married to?

Savannah Guthrie has been married to political consultant Michael Feldman since 2014. She was previously married to English news anchor Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

Where does Savannah Guthrie live?

Savannah Guthrie primarily lives with her family in Rhineback, New York.

What happened to Savannah Guthrie's foot?

In March 2022, Savannah Guthrie wore a pair of slippers while hosting 'Today' after spraining her toe.

Who did Savannah Guthrie replace on 'Today'?

Savannah Guthrie initially joined 'Today' as a co-host in 2011 to replace departing co-host Meredith Vieira. In 2012, Guthrie became the co-anchor of 'Today,' replacing Ann Curry.

Most Recent

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Is Isolating Ahead of Mother's Day
The TODAY show co-anchor previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Talk Self-Doubt, Early Obstacles in Hall of Fame Induction Speeches
During the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame event, Kotb empowered women to know their worth, while Guthrie reflected on overcoming challenges in her career
Savannah Guthrie Laughs Off Instagram Troll's 'You Look So Old What Happened to You' Comment: 'I Aged!'
Savannah Guthrie also added a LOL emoji and wrote "I love my fans"
Savannah Guthrie Hosts Today in Fuzzy Slippers After Spraining Her Toe: 'May Never Go Back'
Savannah Guthrie sustained the injury during an "unfortunate little accident” on Wednesday night according to her Today cohost Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie's Kids Crash The Tonight Show, Apologize for 'Trashing' Jimmy Fallon's Room
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie shared photos of her kids' recent visit to The Tonight Show
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play Guitar and Sing in Impromptu Tonight Show Musical Performance
"We know G, C and D, like 90% of America," Savannah Guthrie joked of herself and her Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show
Advertisement

More Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Reveals Miscarriage Trying to Conceive Baby No. 2: I 'Stopped Letting Myself Hope'
The TODAY co-host is now mom to daughter Vale and son Charley
Watch Kristin Chenoweth Find Out Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 7, was Cast as Glinda in School Show
"I'm so proud of you," Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked, tells Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale
Today Show Stars Go Back in Time to Their Childhood School Days for Super Bowl Commercial
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Gus Kenworthy Rescuing Her from the Bunny Slope: 'I Was Terrified'
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Open Up About Staying Home from Beijing Olympics
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Being a 'Make Out Bandit' When She Was Younger

"I was a good girl, but I did love to make out," Savannah Guthrie confessed to Drew Barrymore Tuesday

All Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Is Isolating Ahead of Mother's Day
TV // May 06, 2022
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Talk Self-Doubt, Early Obstacles in Hall of Fame Induction Speeches
TV // April 15, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Laughs Off Instagram Troll's 'You Look So Old What Happened to You' Comment: 'I Aged!'
TV // April 01, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Hosts Today in Fuzzy Slippers After Spraining Her Toe: 'May Never Go Back'
Style // March 31, 2022
Savannah Guthrie's Kids Crash The Tonight Show, Apologize for 'Trashing' Jimmy Fallon's Room
Parents // March 23, 2022
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play Guitar and Sing in Impromptu Tonight Show Musical Performance
TV // March 23, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Reveals Miscarriage Trying to Conceive Baby No. 2: I 'Stopped Letting Myself Hope'
Parents // March 21, 2022
Watch Kristin Chenoweth Find Out Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 7, was Cast as Glinda in School Show
Parents // March 09, 2022
Today Show Stars Go Back in Time to Their Childhood School Days for Super Bowl Commercial
TV // February 11, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Gus Kenworthy Rescuing Her from the Bunny Slope: 'I Was Terrified'
Sports // February 08, 2022
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
TV // February 11, 2022
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Open Up About Staying Home from Beijing Olympics
Sports // February 03, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Being a 'Make Out Bandit' When She Was Younger
TV // February 02, 2022
Today Anchors Celebrate Series' 70th Anniversary on NBC: 'There's No Place This Show Hasn't Gone'
TV // January 14, 2022
Look Back at Today Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
TV // January 14, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19: 'Feeling Fine'
Health // January 10, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Surprises Savannah Guthrie with Private Andrea Bocelli Show for Her 50th Birthday
TV // January 04, 2022
Savannah Guthrie Remembers Late Father Charles in Her 50th Birthday Post: 'He Never Turned 50'
TV // December 28, 2021
Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Colleagues Celebrate Her 50th Birthday: '50 Looks Gorgeous on You'
TV // December 27, 2021
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Christmas with Husband and Kids Charley and Vale: 'We Fought for This Shot'
Parents // December 25, 2021
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 5th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Firecracker of a Boy'
Parents // December 09, 2021
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Hug in Matching Pink Coats at 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TV // November 25, 2021
See Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's Kids Together for Halloween: '2021 Was a Sweet One'
Parents // November 01, 2021
Today Show Hosts Tackle an NFL Theme for Halloween 2021 — Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More!
TV // October 29, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About Breaking Savannah Guthrie's High Heels: 'Oops I Did It Again'
Style // October 22, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com