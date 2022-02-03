Savannah Chrisley
- Full Name
- Savannah Faith Chrisley
- Hometown
-
- savannahchrisley
- _itssavannah_
- Notable Projects
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Born
- 08/11/1997
- Age
- 24
FAQs
- Who is Savannah Chrisley dating?
Savannah Chrisley and NHL player Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement after two years in 2020. But she told 'E! News' in Aug. 2021, "Nic is still in my life. We're still trying to figure things out."
- What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?
Savannah Chrisley is a reality TV star. She launched her beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, in 2020 and has also collaborated on clothing lines.
- Where did Savannah Chrisley go to college?
Savannah Chrisley attended Lipscomb University in Nashville before transferring to Belmont University, also in Nashville.