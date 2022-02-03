Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is an American reality TV star. She is the daughter of reality TV star and real estate developer Todd Chrisley. Savannah Chrisley is best known for starring on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best with her family since 2014 and spin-off Growing Up Chrisley, since 2019. She has been on and off with ex-fiancé and former NHL player Nic Kerdiles since they began dating in 2017.
Savannah Chrisley
Full Name
Savannah Faith Chrisley
Hometown
instagram
savannahchrisley
twitter
_itssavannah_
Notable Projects
Chrisley Knows Best
Born
08/11/1997
Age
24

FAQs

Who is Savannah Chrisley dating?

Savannah Chrisley and NHL player Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement after two years in 2020. But she told 'E! News' in Aug. 2021, "Nic is still in my life. We're still trying to figure things out."

What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?

Savannah Chrisley is a reality TV star. She launched her beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, in 2020 and has also collaborated on clothing lines.

Where did Savannah Chrisley go to college?

Savannah Chrisley attended Lipscomb University in Nashville before transferring to Belmont University, also in Nashville.

Most Recent

Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Addresses Mental Health After Reported Suicide Attempt
"I'm super grateful to be here today," Nic Kerdiles said
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Taking It Day by Day' While Dating Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles previously called it quits nearly two years after getting engaged
Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to Girlfriend Emmy in Season 3 First Look
Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley both return Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on USA Network
Julie Chrisley Details the Racial Discrimination Granddaughter Chloe Has Faced: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
Julie and Todd Chrisley share custody of their 8-year-old granddaughter, Chloe
Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her 'Babe' in a Comment — but They're Not Back Together
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles called off their engagement in September
Savannah Chrisley on Freezing Eggs During Endometriosis Struggles: 'Blessed There Are Options'
"It doesn't matter how we get there, just as long as we get there," Savannah Chrisley says of her fertility journey
Advertisement

More Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Nic Kerdiles: 'We Still Talk'
"If we end up back together, that was what was meant to be," Savannah Chrisley says of her ex-fiancé
Celebrity Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Made It Down the Aisle in 2020
Putting a ring on it wasn't enough to keep these couples together
Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Her 'Levi Denim' in Music Video for New Chase Martin Single: Watch
Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her the 'Biggest Blessing' After Split
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Split Nearly 2 Years After Getting Engaged
Todd Chrisley Claps Back After Troll Calls Him Gay and Says Savannah Has 'Self-Esteem Issues'
Savannah Chrisley's Endometriosis Surgery Came After Years of 'Excruciating Pain'

The Chrisley Knows Best star tells PEOPLE that she feels "good to go" after undergoing a third surgery for the condition last week

All Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Addresses Mental Health After Reported Suicide Attempt
TV // February 03, 2022
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Taking It Day by Day' While Dating Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles
TV // August 12, 2021
Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to Girlfriend Emmy in Season 3 First Look
TV // July 08, 2021
Julie Chrisley Details the Racial Discrimination Granddaughter Chloe Has Faced: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
TV // February 01, 2021
Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her 'Babe' in a Comment — but They're Not Back Together
TV // December 09, 2020
Savannah Chrisley on Freezing Eggs During Endometriosis Struggles: 'Blessed There Are Options'
Parents // November 13, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Nic Kerdiles: 'We Still Talk'
TV // November 12, 2020
Celebrity Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Made It Down the Aisle in 2020
Celebrity // November 30, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Her 'Levi Denim' in Music Video for New Chase Martin Single: Watch
Country // October 09, 2020
Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her the 'Biggest Blessing' After Split
TV // September 17, 2020
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Split Nearly 2 Years After Getting Engaged
TV // September 15, 2020
Todd Chrisley Claps Back After Troll Calls Him Gay and Says Savannah Has 'Self-Esteem Issues'
TV // September 07, 2020
Savannah Chrisley's Endometriosis Surgery Came After Years of 'Excruciating Pain'
Health // August 28, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Gives Update After Endometriosis Surgery: 'Time to Give Myself Time to Recover'
Health // August 21, 2020
Todd Chrisley Denies Getting a Facelift After Social Media Users Question His Appearance
Style // August 18, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Shares That She's Getting a Third Surgery for Endometriosis
Health // August 17, 2020
Chase and Savannah Chrisley Open Up About Growing Up on TV: 'There Was a Lot of Pressure'
TV // July 09, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Devastating' to Face Judgment When with Biracial Niece Chloé
TV // July 08, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Says She and Fiancé Nic Kerdiles 'Rushed into Things' But Still Plan to Wed
TV // July 08, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Says She and Nic Kerdiles Are 'Figuring It Out' After Postponing Wedding
TV // June 26, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She Postponed Her Wedding: 'Things Moved Way Too Fast'
TV // June 22, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Says She and Fiancé Are Doing 'Great' After Fan Questions Their Wedding Date
TV // June 08, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Says Family Has to Teach Niece, 7, 'to Be Extra Cautious Around Police Officers'
TV // May 28, 2020
Savannah Chrisley Thanks Fiancé Nic Kerdiles for Support During Dad Todd's Coronavirus Fight
TV // April 09, 2020
Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Star Details 'Life-Altering' Ordeal
TV // April 08, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com