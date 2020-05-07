Sarah Shahi

Netflix Renews Sex/Life for Season 2: 'Are You Ready for More?'
Netflix's scandalous series Sex/Life has scored a second season on the streaming platform
Is Sarah Shahi's New Tattoo a Tribute to Sex/Life Costar (and Real-Life Boyfriend) Adam Demos?
The actress showed off a tiny "A" tattoo on her left ring finger on Instagram
Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Recalls Meeting Her 'Effortlessly Cool' Boyfriend Adam Demos on Set
Costars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos started dating after meeting on the set of their steamy Netflix series
Sex/Life Costume Designer Shares the Story Behind Billie Mann's Metallic Pink Moto Jacket
The leather jacket was a standout piece in Billie Mann's wardrobe throughout the hit Netflix series, Sex/Life
People Now: Now: Luann De Lesseps Talks Upcoming Life After Probation - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 18th on PEOPLE Now.
Sarah Shahi Says She Hopes Her Role in Reverie Will 'Open Doors for Other Women of Color'
Sarah Shahi stars in the upcoming NBC thriller Reverie, becoming the first Persian actress to lead a show
Inside Shameless Star Steve Howey's Surprise 40th Birthday Party (on a Yacht!)
"Steve grew up on a sailboat, so that was the inspiration to do the party on a yacht," Steve Howey's wife Sarah Shahi tells PEOPLE exclusively of their July 16 bash
