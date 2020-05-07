Sarah Roemer

Sarah Roemer is an American actress and model. She started her career as a model at the age of 15 before landing notable roles in the films, The Grudge 2 and Disturbia. She is married to actor Chad Michael Murray.
Sarah Roemer
Full Name
Sarah Christine Roemer
Hometown
San Diego, CA
instagram
rooeemer
Born
08/28/1984
Age
37

FAQs

How did Sarah Roemer meet Chad Michael Murray?

Sarah Roemer met Chad Michael Murray while co-starring on the TV series, 'Chosen.' The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Who did Sarah Roemer play in 'One Tree Hill?'

Sarah Roemer never appeared on 'One Tree Hill.' Her husband, Chad Michael Murray, starred on the show from 2003 to 2009.

How many kids does Sarah Roemer have?

Sarah Roemer has two children. She shares a son and daughter with husband Chad Michael Murray.

Most Recent

Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn 'Still Looking For Love' After Split From Riley Christian
Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian broke off their engagement earlier this year
Padma Lakshmi Gives a Tour of the Top Chef Kitchen Including the Contestants' Personal 'Juicy Bins'
The Top Chef host gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in the show’s kitchen
Camila Cabello's New Album Familia Includes a Lyric About Fifth Harmony's Breakup
In the midst of gearing up to release her third album, Familia, the "Bam Bam" singer revealed one of its tracks features a lyrical reference to Fifth Harmony's 2016 breakup.
Where to Follow the Cast of Netflix's The Ultimatum
Get to know each contestant on Netflix's new reality dating show and where to follow them on Instagram
Dad Is in 'Worst Nightmare' Trying to Find Son's Body After It Was Lost in Mail 3 Years Ago
The father of Jeffrey Merriweather Jr. says he wants FedEx and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office held accountable
Bachelor in Paradise Renewed for Season 8: 'Headed Back to the Beach'
A premiere date, cast and host (or hosts) for the upcoming season have yet to be revealed
Advertisement

More Sarah Roemer

Kamala Harris, a History-Maker Herself, Presides Over Historic Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
The vice president's announcement of the vote was met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation from Democrats on one side of the Senate chamber
Newlywed Couple Was Found Slain in Virginia Home — and Now Victim's Brother Is Missing 
Investigators have described the case as "complex"
Jena Malone Shares She Helped Rescue a Dog She Saw Getting Kicked: It 'Was Really Scary'
Bravo Cancels Shahs of Sunset After 9 Seasons
Dolly Parton Talks Climate Change, Compares Mistreating Earth to 'Being Ugly to Your Mama'
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Trailer Shows Backstory to Woman Locking Grandkids in Attic
Mark Wahlberg Doesn't Want to 'Force' Religion on His Kids, Hopes They Have Faith 'On Their Own'

The Father Stu actor is dad to daughters Ella, 18, and Grace Margaret, 12, plus sons Michael, 16, and Brendan, 13

All Sarah Roemer

Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn 'Still Looking For Love' After Split From Riley Christian
TV // 9 minutes ago
Padma Lakshmi Gives a Tour of the Top Chef Kitchen Including the Contestants' Personal 'Juicy Bins'
Food // 11 minutes ago
Camila Cabello's New Album Familia Includes a Lyric About Fifth Harmony's Breakup
Music // 12 minutes ago
Where to Follow the Cast of Netflix's The Ultimatum
TV // 34 minutes ago
Dad Is in 'Worst Nightmare' Trying to Find Son's Body After It Was Lost in Mail 3 Years Ago
Human Interest // 36 minutes ago
Bachelor in Paradise Renewed for Season 8: 'Headed Back to the Beach'
TV // 38 minutes ago
Kamala Harris, a History-Maker Herself, Presides Over Historic Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Politics // 43 minutes ago
Newlywed Couple Was Found Slain in Virginia Home — and Now Victim's Brother Is Missing 
Crime // 44 minutes ago
Jena Malone Shares She Helped Rescue a Dog She Saw Getting Kicked: It 'Was Really Scary'
Pets // an hour ago
Bravo Cancels Shahs of Sunset After 9 Seasons
TV // an hour ago
Dolly Parton Talks Climate Change, Compares Mistreating Earth to 'Being Ugly to Your Mama'
Country // an hour ago
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Trailer Shows Backstory to Woman Locking Grandkids in Attic
TV // an hour ago
Mark Wahlberg Doesn't Want to 'Force' Religion on His Kids, Hopes They Have Faith 'On Their Own'
Parents // an hour ago
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian Are 'Very Similar': 'We Have No Quit'
Music // an hour ago
Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen Hilariously Compare Their Parenting Skills
Parents // an hour ago
Ukraine Man Reunites with His Dog After Getting Separated from Pet During Russia's Invasion
Pets // an hour ago
Carly Rae Jepsen Is 'Coming in Like a Western Wind' Teasing First New Music Release in 2 Years
Music // an hour ago
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album Denim & Rhinestones: 'I Can't Wait!'
Country // 2 hours ago
Normani's Living Out Her Childhood Sports Star Dreams as the Face of Cracker Jacks' New Cracker Jill Campaign
Music // 2 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Cops for His Oscars Slap Joke
Politics // 2 hours ago
Before the 90 Days: Gino Explains How He 'Accidentally' Sent Jasmine's Nude Photo to His Ex
TV // 2 hours ago
Swedish Royal Family Brings the Glamour with Rare Tiara Moment!
Royals // 2 hours ago
All the Details on Avril Lavigne's Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring from Mod Sun: 'I Love It So Much'
Style // 2 hours ago
The Sleek Birkenstocks That Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow Own Are Only $56 for the Next 24 Hours
Style // 2 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Apologizes to Fan after Mistaking Him for a Heckler: 'Tapped the Wrong Person'
Sports // 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com