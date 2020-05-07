Sarah Roemer
- Full Name
- Sarah Christine Roemer
- Hometown
- San Diego, CA
- rooeemer
- Born
- 08/28/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- How did Sarah Roemer meet Chad Michael Murray?
Sarah Roemer met Chad Michael Murray while co-starring on the TV series, 'Chosen.' The couple tied the knot in 2015.
- Who did Sarah Roemer play in 'One Tree Hill?'
Sarah Roemer never appeared on 'One Tree Hill.' Her husband, Chad Michael Murray, starred on the show from 2003 to 2009.
- How many kids does Sarah Roemer have?
Sarah Roemer has two children. She shares a son and daughter with husband Chad Michael Murray.