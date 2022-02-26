Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Bring Their Real-Life Romance to Broadway's Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick star as three different couples in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, now in previews
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Most Iconic Outfits — and Her Twins' Reactions to Seeing Her in Vogue
The Sex and the City star offered a glimpse at "a fraction of my life in looks" in a new video for Vogue
And Just Like That Cast Responds to Meghan McCain's Criticism of Show's 'Wokeness'
"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," Nicole Ari Parker said of Meghan McCain's AJLT criticism
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Samantha's Presence in And Just Like That 'Felt Really Right'
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and their And Just Like That costars also revealed whether Kim Cattrall had reached out to them about the show
And Just Like That... Season 2 Up to Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King, Says HBO Exec
"It's really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there's a story they're excited by," Casey Bloys told Deadline of a potential second season of And Just Like That...