Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Bring Their Real-Life Romance to Broadway's Plaza Suite
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick star as three different couples in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, now in previews
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Most Iconic Outfits — and Her Twins' Reactions to Seeing Her in Vogue
The Sex and the City star offered a glimpse at "a fraction of my life in looks" in a new video for Vogue
And Just Like That Cast Responds to Meghan McCain's Criticism of Show's 'Wokeness'
"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," Nicole Ari Parker said of Meghan McCain's AJLT criticism
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Samantha's Presence in And Just Like That 'Felt Really Right'
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and their And Just Like That costars also revealed whether Kim Cattrall had reached out to them about the show
And Just Like That... Season 2 Up to Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King, Says HBO Exec
"It's really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there's a story they're excited by," Casey Bloys told Deadline of a potential second season of And Just Like That...
More Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker on Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Immediately Call 911 After Mr. Big's Heart Attack
"She struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive," Sarah Jessica Parker said of Carrie Bradshaw on Watch What Happens Live
Hocus Pocus Fans 'Will Not Be Disappointed' by Sequel, Says Source: 'The Chemistry' Is 'Still There'
Bette Midler “raises the stakes” in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 movie, out this Halloween, a source tells PEOPLE
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases a New Musical 'Number or Two' in Upcoming Hocus Pocus Sequel
Sarah Jessica Parker Says 'Gentleman' John Corbett Apologized for Saying He Would Appear in AJLT
Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Kim Kardashian Raves About And Just Like That: 'This Show Just Makes Me So Happy!'
Mario Cantone on the Moment Willie Garson Shared His Cancer Prognosis: 'We Both Cried and It Was Horrible'

Mario Cantone opened up about the highs and lows of the first season of And Just Like That... in an interview with PEOPLE

