Sarah Hyland is an American actress. She is best known for starring as Haley Dunphy in the television sitcom Modern Family (2009-2020). Hyland is also known for appearing in the films Geek Charming (2011), Scary Movie 5 (2013), Vampire Academy (2014) and The Wedding Year (2019). As part of the cast of Modern Family, Hyland has been awarded four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.