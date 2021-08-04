Sanaa Lathan

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan
Share
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan
Full Name
Hometown
More Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan Breaks Silence on Beyoncé Biting Rumors: 'I Would Never Do Anything Malicious'
Sanaa Lathan appears on the cover of Health's June issue where she breaks her silence on #WhoBitBeyonce
#WhoBitBeyoncé: Here's Everyone We've Ruled Out
A look into the search for answers to one of the greatest social media mysteries of our time
Actress Sanaa Lathan Denies She Bit Beyoncé Although Report Claims She Did
Sanaa Lathan Says It's 'So Cool' She Was Cast in a Role That Was Written As a White Character
Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for New Role: 'I Feel So Light'
Sanaa Lathan Sticks to a Mostly Vegan Diet that Includes Veggie Sushi and Chocolate Ice Cream
French Montana and Sanaa Lathan Are 'Hanging Out,' Says Source
"They're just getting to know each other," says a source close to Montana
Sanaa Lathan: What My Dogs Know About Me
Love & Basketball
Turns 15: Remembering Its Famous 'Strip B-Ball' Scene
See This/Skip That: From
The Best Man Holiday
to
Nebraska
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Indulge Their Inner Foodies
Beauty at Every Age
All Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan Reveals She Stopped Drinking Alcohol Three Years Ago: 'It Was Dimming My Energy'
Movies
//
August 04, 2021
Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan & Alfre Woodard Create All-Black
Golden Girls
TV
//
September 08, 2020
Sanaa Lathan Talks
Native Son
, Black Hollywood and Not Caring What People Think of Her
Celebrity
//
April 05, 2019
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Poses with Sanaa Lathan Almost a Year After Bitegate Scandal
Music
//
February 22, 2019
Sanaa Lathan Has 'Thick Skin' When It Comes to Gossip After a Wild Year
Movies
//
September 21, 2018
Sanaa Lathan Shaves Off Her Hair in the First Trailer for Netflix's
Nappily Ever After
Movies
//
August 02, 2018
Sanaa Lathan Breaks Silence on Beyoncé Biting Rumors: 'I Would Never Do Anything Malicious'
Movies
//
May 08, 2018
#WhoBitBeyoncé: Here's Everyone We've Ruled Out
Music
//
March 29, 2018
Actress Sanaa Lathan Denies She Bit Beyoncé Although Report Claims She Did
Movies
//
March 27, 2018
Sanaa Lathan Says It's 'So Cool' She Was Cast in a Role That Was Written As a White Character
Movies
//
September 22, 2017
Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for New Role: 'I Feel So Light'
Style
//
September 06, 2017
Sanaa Lathan Sticks to a Mostly Vegan Diet that Includes Veggie Sushi and Chocolate Ice Cream
Health
//
March 20, 2017
French Montana and Sanaa Lathan Are 'Hanging Out,' Says Source
Celebrity
//
September 14, 2015
Sanaa Lathan: What My Dogs Know About Me
Celebrity
//
September 13, 2015
Love & Basketball
Turns 15: Remembering Its Famous 'Strip B-Ball' Scene
Movies
//
April 21, 2015
See This/Skip That: From
The Best Man Holiday
to
Nebraska
Movies
//
December 01, 2020
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Indulge Their Inner Foodies
Celebrity
//
November 03, 2011
Beauty at Every Age
Archive
//
May 12, 2008
Color Commentary
Archive
//
February 20, 2006
Sanaa Lathan: Tony Nominee
Archive
//
May 31, 2004
Sanaa Lathan Dishes on Diddy
Premium
//
May 25, 2004
