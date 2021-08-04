Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Reveals She Stopped Drinking Alcohol Three Years Ago: 'It Was Dimming My Energy'
Sanaa Lathan opens up about her decision to quit drinking alcohol
Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan & Alfre Woodard Create All-Black Golden Girls
Viewers will have to register for the free event airing on Tuesday
Sanaa Lathan Talks Native Son, Black Hollywood and Not Caring What People Think of Her
The actress also spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her upcoming role in The Twilight Zone
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Poses with Sanaa Lathan Almost a Year After Bitegate Scandal
"Bitegate" first arose in March of last year, when Tiffany Haddish claimed an unnamed star bit Beyoncé at a post-JAY-Z-concert party in December 2017
Sanaa Lathan Has 'Thick Skin' When It Comes to Gossip After a Wild Year
Sanaa Lathan doesn't care much for gossip after the year she has had, telling PEOPLE she's developed a "thick skin"
Sanaa Lathan Shaves Off Her Hair in the First Trailer for Netflix's Nappily Ever After
Based on Trisha R. Thomas' novel of the same name, Nappily Ever After starring Sanaa Lathan premieres on Netflix on September 21
Sanaa Lathan Breaks Silence on Beyoncé Biting Rumors: 'I Would Never Do Anything Malicious'
Sanaa Lathan appears on the cover of Health's June issue where she breaks her silence on #WhoBitBeyonce
#WhoBitBeyoncé: Here's Everyone We've Ruled Out
A look into the search for answers to one of the greatest social media mysteries of our time
Actress Sanaa Lathan Denies She Bit Beyoncé Although Report Claims She Did
Sanaa Lathan Says It's 'So Cool' She Was Cast in a Role That Was Written As a White Character
Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for New Role: 'I Feel So Light'
Sanaa Lathan Sticks to a Mostly Vegan Diet that Includes Veggie Sushi and Chocolate Ice Cream
French Montana and Sanaa Lathan Are 'Hanging Out,' Says Source

"They're just getting to know each other," says a source close to Montana

