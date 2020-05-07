Most Recent
Sam Elliott Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Power of the Dog Cast: 'Sorry I Hurt Any of Those Friends'
"I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that," Sam Elliott said at Deadline's Contenders TV event on Sunday Read More
Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog Jabs 'Made Me Laugh': 'Not Everyone Has to Like It'
"People can have their own opinions about something," Jesse Plemons told THR as he laughed off Sam Elliott's recent criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog Read More
Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog Criticisms 'Very Odd'
"I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here," said Benedict Cumberbatch Read More
Sam Elliott Says Western Power of the Dog Being Filmed in New Zealand 'Rubbed Me the Wrong Way'
"What the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?" Sam Elliott said on WTF with Marc Maron's newest episode Read More
