Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Sam Elliott Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Power of the Dog Cast: 'Sorry I Hurt Any of Those Friends'
"I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that," Sam Elliott said at Deadline's Contenders TV event on Sunday
Sam Elliott Admits He's 'Not a Yellowstone Fan' Despite Starring in the 1883 Prequel Series
"It's just too much like f------ Dallas or something, for me," Sam Elliott said
Jane Campion Responds to Sam Elliott's Harsh Power of the Dog Comments: 'It's a Little Bit Sexist'
"I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H," Jane Campion quipped about Sam Elliott
Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog Jabs 'Made Me Laugh': 'Not Everyone Has to Like It'
"People can have their own opinions about something," Jesse Plemons told THR as he laughed off Sam Elliott's recent criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog Criticisms 'Very Odd'
"I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here," said Benedict Cumberbatch
Sam Elliott Says Western Power of the Dog Being Filmed in New Zealand 'Rubbed Me the Wrong Way'
"What the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?" Sam Elliott said on WTF with Marc Maron's newest episode
Advertisement

More Sam Elliott

A Guide to Every Yellowstone Prequel and Spinoff Series, Including 1883, 1932, 6666
Here's everything you need to know about the expansion of Paramount's neo-Western series, Yellowstone
Everything to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Ahead of Its Premiere 
The new Paramount+ series starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw tells the origin story of Yellowstone's prosperous Dutton family
Yellowstone Prequel: See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the Action-Packed New Trailer for 1883
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott Cast in Yellowstone Prequel Series, 1883
Watch Lil Nas X Win a Dance-Off Against Sam Elliott in Doritos' Super Bowl 2020 Commercial
First Look: See the Canine Cast Starring in the Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Remake
Ashton Kutcher Announces That Netflix's The Ranch 'Is Coming to an End' in 2020

"[The Ranch] is coming to an end," Ashton Kutcher revealed about the Netflix dramedy

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com