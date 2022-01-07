Who is Sadie Robertson married to?

Sadie Robertson married Christian Huff in 2019.

What is the name of Sadie Robertson's baby?

Sadie Robertson gave birth to a daughter, Honey James Huff, on May 11, 2021.

Where does Sadie Robertson live?

When she is not traveling, Sadie Robertson and her family live in the Robertson family mansion in West Monroe, Louisiana. She gave a tour of the house on an episode of TODAY in July 2020.

Where did Sadie Robertson go to college?

Sadie Robertson decided not to attend college after graduating from Ouachita Christian High School in Monroe, Louisana in 2016. She instead embarked on a tour to promote her 2014 New York Times Best Seller book, Live Original.

When did Sadie Robertson and Austin North date?

Sadie Robertson and Disney Channel actor Austin North began dating in April 2018 and broke up later that year.

How old was Sadie Robertson when she got married?

According to PEOPLE, Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff were married on November 25, 2019. Robertson was 22 years old.

What place did Sadie Robertson get on Dancing with the Stars?