Sadie Robertson is an American TV personality. In 2012, she rose to fame on Duck Dynasty, her family's A&E reality show that chronicled the lives of the Robertson family and their hunting business. In 2015 she published her first book, Live Original.
Full Name
Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff
Hometown
Monroe, Louisiana
legitsadierob
sadierob
Notable Projects
Duck Dynasty , Dancing with the Stars
Born
06/11/1997
Age
24

FAQs

Who is Sadie Robertson married to?

Sadie Robertson married Christian Huff in 2019.

What is the name of Sadie Robertson's baby?

Sadie Robertson gave birth to a daughter, Honey James Huff, on May 11, 2021.

Where does Sadie Robertson live?

When she is not traveling, Sadie Robertson and her family live in the Robertson family mansion in West Monroe, Louisiana. She gave a tour of the house on an episode of TODAY in July 2020.

Where did Sadie Robertson go to college?

Sadie Robertson decided not to attend college after graduating from Ouachita Christian High School in Monroe, Louisana in 2016. She instead embarked on a tour to promote her 2014 New York Times Best Seller book, Live Original.

When did Sadie Robertson and Austin North date?

Sadie Robertson and Disney Channel actor Austin North began dating in April 2018 and broke up later that year.

How old was Sadie Robertson when she got married?

According to PEOPLE, Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff were married on November 25, 2019. Robertson was 22 years old.

What place did Sadie Robertson get on Dancing with the Stars?

Sadie Robertson appeared on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars in 2014. She finished in second place behind actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Sadie Robertson Says She Got 'Flurona' and Rats are 'Invading' Her Home: 'We Are Exhausted'
"I'm sad to say Ratatouille the movie hits different now," Sadie Robertson joked after finding out rats were "invading" her home
Sadie Robertson Shares Sweet Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Honey Taking Her First Steps
Sadie Robertson celebrated her daughter Honey's milestone with her mother Korie Robertson
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Happy spooky season! The stars came in hot with creative costumes this year
See Sadie Robertson's Family in Their Peter Pan Costumes — Including Baby Honey as Tinkerbell!
Sadie Robertson dressed her 5-month-old daughter in the same Tinkerbell costume she wore as a child 22 years ago
Sadie Robertson Says She Wants 3 or 4 Kids and Adoption Is Likely: 'I've Seen the Beauty of It'
"One day we'll say four kids, one day we'll say three," says Sadie Robertson, who welcomed baby daughter Honey in May
Sadie Robertson's Daughter Honey Released from Hospital amid Battle with RSV: 'Happy to Go Home'
"She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home," the Duck Dynasty alum shared
Sadie Robertson Says Last Few Days Have Been 'Very Tough' as Daughter Honey Is Sick with RSV
"Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," Sadie Robertson says of 4-month-old daughter Honey
Bindi Irwin and Sadie Robertson Talk New Motherhood, Having Baby Daughters: 'Your Heart Grows'
Bindi Irwin welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25, and Sadie Robertson welcomed baby girl Honey James on May 11
Sadie Robertson Claps Back at Fan Who Unfollowed Her for 'Bragging' About Her Post-Baby Body
Sadie Robertson Shares How She's Overcoming 'Extreme' Postpartum Anxiety and 'Toxic Brain Spirals'
Sadie Robertson Shares Why the Birth of Daughter Honey Was 'Very Scary and Really Dangerous'
Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Never Felt More Confident' Than The Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Honey
Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo's Wedding: See Photos from the Duck Dynasty Star's Nuptials

