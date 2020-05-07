Ryan Phillippe
- Full Name
- Matthew Ryan Phillippe
- Hometown
- New Castle, DE
- RyanPhillippe
- RyanPhillippe
- Born
- 09/10/1974
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Who is Ryan Phillippe married to?
Ryan Phillippe is not currently married. He was previously married to actress Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007.
- How many kids does Ryan Phillippe have?
Ryan Phillippe has three children. He shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and youngest daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.
- How old was Ryan Phillippe in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer?'
Ryan Phillippe was 22 when 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' premiered. The iconic horror film hit theaters in 1997.