Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe is an American actor. He broke out with his role on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1992. His most notable film roles include 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1999's Cruel Intentions, 2004's Crash, 2008's Stop-Loss and 2011's Lincoln Lawyer. He also starred in the TV drama Shooter from 2016 to 2018.
Ryan Phillippe
Full Name
Matthew Ryan Phillippe
Hometown
New Castle, DE
Born
09/10/1974
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Ryan Phillippe married to?

Ryan Phillippe is not currently married. He was previously married to actress Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007.

How many kids does Ryan Phillippe have?

Ryan Phillippe has three children. He shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and youngest daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

How old was Ryan Phillippe in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer?'

Ryan Phillippe was 22 when 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' premiered. The iconic horror film hit theaters in 1997.

