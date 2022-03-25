Ryan Gosling
- Full Name
- Ryan Thomas Gosling
- Hometown
- Ontario, Canada
- RyanGosling
- Born
- 11/12/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- Is Ryan Gosling married?
No, PEOPLE confirmed in 2020 that Ryan Gosling is not married to actress Eva Mendes. The 'Blade Runner 2049' actor has been dating Mendes since 2011. They share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.
- How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?
Gosling met Mendes on the set of 2012's 'The Place Beyond the Pines.' Mendes played his fictional love interest, Romina, in the crime drama.
- Who did Ryan Gosling kiss on stage?
Gosling kissed actress Rachel McAdams on stage at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005. During their acceptance speech for the best kiss award, the former co-stars recreated their kissing scene from the 2004 romance film, 'The Notebook.' Gosling dated McAdams from 2005 to 2007.