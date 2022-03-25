Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor, musician and animal rights activist. He first gained recognition in 1993 in The All New Mickey Mouse Club series. Gosling's first major leading roles included Remember the Titans (2000), The Notebook (2004), Half Nelson (2006), Drive (2011) and Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011). Gosling achieved critical acclaim in the 2016 musical film La La Land, which earned him an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. He also was nominated for Best Actor for 2006's Half Nelson. Gosling is well known for his dedication to animal rights. He has written several letters urging the humane treatment of animals, and he is a longtime supporter of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
Ryan Gosling
Full Name
Ryan Thomas Gosling
Hometown
Ontario, Canada
twitter
RyanGosling
Born
11/12/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Is Ryan Gosling married?

No, PEOPLE confirmed in 2020 that Ryan Gosling is not married to actress Eva Mendes. The 'Blade Runner 2049' actor has been dating Mendes since 2011. They share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

Gosling met Mendes on the set of 2012's 'The Place Beyond the Pines.' Mendes played his fictional love interest, Romina, in the crime drama.

Who did Ryan Gosling kiss on stage?

Gosling kissed actress Rachel McAdams on stage at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005. During their acceptance speech for the best kiss award, the former co-stars recreated their kissing scene from the 2004 romance film, 'The Notebook.' Gosling dated McAdams from 2005 to 2007.

Most Recent

Donald Glover Says He Almost Got 'Big Fan' Ryan Gosling to Be on Atlanta: 'The Part Was So Great'
"It just didn't work out. I was so bummed," Glover said at the season 3 premiere of the hit show on Thursday
'Don't Need a Paper to Be Devoted': What 15 Stars Have Said About Choosing Not to Marry
Love don't cost a thing, but divorce sure can. Read on for why these celebrities don't want to get married again — and why some never wed in the first place
Ryan Gosling to Portray Ken Opposite Margot Robbie in Upcoming Barbie Movie: Report
Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, the movie will star Margot Robbie in the titular role
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
As an oft-misunderstood eighth sign of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for being passionate and powerful, as well as ambitious and alluring. Born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, those under the water sign crave power, strong connections and control 
Ryan Gosling Says He and Eva Mendes 'Did Our Best' to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine
"I have two kids and they're growing up fast," Ryan Gosling said of his and Eva Mendes' daughters, opening up about their family's quarantine
Kate Bosworth Says Ryan Gosling Was a 'Total Sweetheart' on Remember the Titans' 21st Anniversary
Kate Bosworth also reminisced about the "big sister energy" she had with a preteen Hayden Panettiere on the set of their 2000 Disney movie Remember the Titans
All Ryan Gosling

