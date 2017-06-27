Skip to content
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out After Wife Reveals Family Sent 'Death Wishes' Over His Performance
Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, posted several tweets this week that defended her family against online harassment from NBA fans
Read More
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Shuts Down 'False Narratives' and Shares His Why in New Documentary
"I'm a human being just like everybody else regardless of what I do and how I do it," Russell Westbrook tells PEOPLE
Read More
$100M Defamation Lawsuit Against Russell Westbrook by Hecklers Dismissed by Utah Judge: Reports
Two fans sued for defamation after a 2019 altercation at a game that prompted Russell Westbrook to call their actions "racial"
Read More
Russell Westbrook Sheds Light on 1921 Tulsa Massacre with Doc: 'It's Important That We Understand'
The NBA star tells PEOPLE that he hopes to "inspire and educate" others with his new History Channel documentary
Tulsa Burning
Read More
Russell Westbrook Is Opening Middle and High Schools in L.A.: I 'Want to Inspire and Empower'
According to a press release, the schools will "create better access to educational and outdoor opportunities for children and the community at large"
Read More
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Leaves $8,000 for Cleaning Crew at Orlando Bubble Hotel
Russell Westbrook's time in the NBA bubble may have been cut short, but he didn't leave Orlando, Florida, before expressing his gratitude to housekeeping staff at his hotel
Read More
Russell Westbrook Brought a Woody Doll to Orlando to Remind Him of Son Noah: 'Missing My Man Man'
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook brought a special item with him to the NBA bubble in Orlando
NBA Star Russell Westbrook in Quarantine After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared," Russell Westbrook said in a statement on Monday
Russell Westbrook Will Executive Produce a New Series About the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Russell Westbrook Blew Off Meeting Michael Jordan as a Kid to Play a Pick-Up Basketball Game
Russell Westbrook Donates Computers to Houston Kids After Switch to Virtual Learning
Russell Westbrook Gets Second-Ever 20-20-20 in NBA History, Dedicates It to Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Utah Jazz Fans Aim to Raise $25,000 for Charity After Russell Westbrook Incident
"We are not a bunch of redneck, racist, bigots," the GoFundMe says
Russell Westbrook Stands by Telling Heckler in Utah 'I'll F--- You Up,' Claims 'Racial' Attack
Russell Westbrook Ties Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for Third Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History
NBA Player Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Announce They're Expecting Twin Girls
Russell Westbrook Nabs No. 1 Spot on
Sports Illustrated'
s Fashionable 50 List
Russell Westbrook Wins Best Male Athlete at 2017 ESPY Awards
Taylor Swift Says NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Taught Her How to 'Shake It Off' in Congratulatory Video
Music
//
June 27, 2017
Russell Westbrook Welcomes Son Noah Russell
Parents
//
May 17, 2017
