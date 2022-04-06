Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is an American actress and singer. She is the famous oldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis gained attention acting alongside her parents, making her film debut in Now and Then (1995), followed by Moore's Striptease (1996) and Willis' action thriller Hostage (2005). Her first major leading roles included The House Bunny (2008), Sorority Row (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). She has also appeared on TV series such as Empire, Hawaii Five-O and 90210. In 2015, Willis won the Mirrorball Trophy for season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.
Rumer Willis
Full Name
Rumer Glenn Willis
Hometown
Paducah, KY
instagram
rumerwillis
twitter
TheRue
Born
08/16/1988
Age
33

FAQs

Where did Rumer Willis go to college?

Rumer Willis attended the University of Southern California for one semester before dropping out. She has not revealed why she left USC, but she has appeared on reality TV shows such as 'The Masked Singer' and 'Dancing with the Stars' since her departure from school.

Why was Rumer Willis born in Kentucky?

Willis was born in Paducah because her dad was filming the 1989 war drama 'In Country' in the Jackson Purchase area in Kentucky. Willis confirmed her birth location in 2015 in a candid video for 'Dancing with the Stars.' "I was born in Paducah, Kentucky, my dad was shooting a movie out there, and my mom wanted to be there in case I popped out," she said. "So, technically, I am a Southern girl at heart."

Rumer Willis Is 'So Grateful' to Parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for Cohesively Coparenting
"We have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," Rumer Willis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her family while promoting her partnership with Nicorette
Rumer Willis Posts Throwbacks with Parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for Her 33rd Birthday
"You rocked my world when you were born," Demi Moore wrote to her oldest daughter Rumer Willis on her 33rd birthday, which they celebrated at their family's Idaho home
Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign
Rumer Willis Slams Body Shamers Who Said She's 'Too Skinny': 'I Was Left Really Bummed'
Demi Moore Shares Cute Family Reactions to Daughter Tallulah's Engagement: 'Happy Day'
Demi Moore Opens Up About Self-Isolating with Ex Bruce Willis and Family: 'It Was Really a Blessing'
Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety on New Year's Eve: 'So Grateful'

Rumer Willis said her sobriety journey happens "one day at a time"

Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Family Is 'Focused on All the Happy Moments They Are Able to Share'
Movies // April 06, 2022
Rumer Willis Thanks Dad Bruce Willis for 'Teaching Me to Be So Silly' and Shares Throwback Photo
Movies // April 01, 2022
Lucy Liu Shows Bruce Willis in 'Live It Up Mode' with Sweet Throwback: 'Love You and Your Family'
Movies // April 01, 2022
Scout Willis Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Following Dad Bruce's Aphasia Announcement
Movies // March 31, 2022
Demi Moore Told Bruce Willis She Is 'Thankful for Our Blended Family' Weeks Before Diagnosis Reveal
Movies // March 30, 2022
Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is 'Stepping Away' from Acting, Family Reveals
Health // March 30, 2022
Rumer Willis Is 'So Grateful' to Parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for Cohesively Coparenting
Movies // October 25, 2021
Rumer Willis Posts Throwbacks with Parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for Her 33rd Birthday
Movies // August 16, 2021
Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign
Style // July 07, 2021
Rumer Willis Slams Body Shamers Who Said She's 'Too Skinny': 'I Was Left Really Bummed'
Health // June 30, 2021
Demi Moore Shares Cute Family Reactions to Daughter Tallulah's Engagement: 'Happy Day'
Movies // May 06, 2021
Demi Moore Opens Up About Self-Isolating with Ex Bruce Willis and Family: 'It Was Really a Blessing'
Movies // February 03, 2021
Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety on New Year's Eve: 'So Grateful'
Movies // January 01, 2021
Amy Schumer Posts Epic Elf on a Shelf Meme with Heidi Klum, Orlando Bloom and Rumer Willis
Movies // December 09, 2020
Rumer Willis Says 'Wear a Damn Mask' After Being Exposed to COVID: 'I'm Pretty Freaked Out'
Movies // December 04, 2020
Rumer Willis Says Finding 'Confidence' in Herself Was a 'Huge Part' of Why She Quit Smoking
Health // December 01, 2020
Rumer Willis Opens Up About Losing Virginity to Man Who 'Took Advantage': 'I Just Let It Happen'
Movies // October 20, 2020
Demi Moore and Daughters Rumer and Scout Willis Stun in Elegant Black-and-White Photo Shoot
Movies // October 14, 2020
Rumer Willis Poses in Racy BDSM-Inspired Photo Shoot: 'Stop Policing Women's Bodies'
Style // September 28, 2020
Hikes! Fireworks! Fun in the Sun! Here's How Your Favorite Stars Spent Labor Day 2020
Travel // September 08, 2020
Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis Spark Dating Rumors After His Split from Elizabeth Chambers
Movies // September 04, 2020
Kim Kardashian's Friends (and Fans!) Star in Special SKIMS Ad to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
Style // September 01, 2020
Demi Moore Celebrates 'Magnificent' Daughter Rumer Willis' 32nd Birthday with Throwback Photos
Movies // August 16, 2020
Demi Moore Celebrates Ex Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'Your Kids Are So Lucky to Have You'
Movies // June 21, 2020
Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Her Birthday with Husband Bruce, His Ex-Wife Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Movies // June 18, 2020
