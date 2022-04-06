Rumer Willis attended the University of Southern California for one semester before dropping out. She has not revealed why she left USC, but she has appeared on reality TV shows such as 'The Masked Singer' and 'Dancing with the Stars' since her departure from school.

Willis was born in Paducah because her dad was filming the 1989 war drama 'In Country' in the Jackson Purchase area in Kentucky. Willis confirmed her birth location in 2015 in a candid video for 'Dancing with the Stars.' "I was born in Paducah, Kentucky, my dad was shooting a movie out there, and my mom wanted to be there in case I popped out," she said. "So, technically, I am a Southern girl at heart."