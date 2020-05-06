Ruby Rose
- Full Name
- Ruby Rose Langenheim
- Hometown
- Melbourne, Australia
- rubyrose
- Notable Projects
- Orange Is the New Black
- Born
- 03/20/1986
- Age
- 36
FAQs
- Why did Ruby Rose leave 'Batwoman'?
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ruby Rose said she decided to leave 'Batwoman' after needing back surgery after an accident on set. She returned to work 10 days later. She also said that being the lead of any show or film was "taxing."
- Who is Ruby Rose dating?
Ruby Rose is currently single. Her last confirmed relationship was with Caity Lotz.
- When does Ruby Rose appear in OITNB?
Ruby Rose's character Stella Carlin makes her first appearance on 'Orange Is The Next Black' in season three, episode six. After season three, she makes one cameo in season four.