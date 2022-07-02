Roseanne Barr
- Full Name
- Roseanne Cherrie Barr
- Hometown
- Salt Lake City
- officialroseannebarr
- therealroseanne
- Notable Projects
- Roseanne
- Born
- 11/03/1952
- Age
- 69
FAQs
- Who is Roseanne Barr married to?
Roseanne Barr is married to Johnny Argent. The couple tied the knot in 2003.
- How many kids does Roseanne Barr have?
Roseanne Barr has five kids — three of which she shares with her ex-husband Bill Pentland: Jennifer Pentland, Jessica Pentland, and Jake Pentland. In 1995, Roseanne had a son, Buck Thomas, with her ex-husband Ben Thomas. Roseanne's firstborn, Brandi Brown, was placed for adoption.
- How did Roseanne Barr lose weight?
Roseanne Barr underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1998 to lose weight. In 2007, Barr commented on the procedure, telling PEOPLE, "I had my entire digestive system removed, so I should look thinner!"