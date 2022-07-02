Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr is an American comedian and actress. She got her big break in 1985 doing stand-up comedy on The Tonight Show. Most notably, Roseanne is known for her role as the matriarch of the Conner family on the ABC sitcom Roseanne, for which she received an Emmy Award in 1993.

In 1998, Barr hosted the syndicated talk show The Roseanne Show for two seasons and made a brief stint on reality TV in 2011 with the series Roseanne's Nuts. The following year, Barr made a run for president representing the Peace and Freedom Party and appeared on the ballot in three states.

In 2018, Roseanne received a reboot on ABC. However, shortly after season two was renewed, Barr came under fire for a controversial tweet. The network re-launched the show as The Conners without Barr.
Roseanne Barr
Full Name
Roseanne Cherrie Barr
Hometown
Salt Lake City
instagram
officialroseannebarr
twitter
therealroseanne
Notable Projects
Roseanne
Born
11/03/1952
Age
69

FAQs

Who is Roseanne Barr married to?

Roseanne Barr is married to Johnny Argent. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

How many kids does Roseanne Barr have?

Roseanne Barr has five kids — three of which she shares with her ex-husband Bill Pentland: Jennifer Pentland, Jessica Pentland, and Jake Pentland. In 1995, Roseanne had a son, Buck Thomas, with her ex-husband Ben Thomas. Roseanne's firstborn, Brandi Brown, was placed for adoption.

How did Roseanne Barr lose weight?

Roseanne Barr underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1998 to lose weight. In 2007, Barr commented on the procedure, telling PEOPLE, "I had my entire digestive system removed, so I should look thinner!"

