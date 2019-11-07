Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Most Recent

Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

The longtime friends ended up in bed together during a trip to New Orleans
Read More
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Agrees to Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Agrees to Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

The exes have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity
Read More
Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party

Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested last October after an alleged altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley
Read More
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint

Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint

"I just feel better, more clear-headed," the father of one said on Thursday's episode
Read More
2 Charges Dropped in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

2 Charges Dropped in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley

"Now, after further investigation, the City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie," the Jersey Shore star's attorney says
Read More
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

The reality star completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion last fall
Read More

More Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Baby Ariana the 'Love of My Life' on Valentine’s Day

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Baby Ariana the 'Love of My Life' on Valentine’s Day

Last month, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he says ex Jen Harley, the baby's mother, attacked him
You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

The MTV show has launched a special website where fans can send customized e-cards to their loved ones
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Officially Selling the Las Vegas House He Shared With Jen Harley for $870K

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Officially Selling the Las Vegas House He Shared With Jen Harley for $870K

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Emergency Protection Order Against Jen Harley After He Says She 'Viciously' Assaulted Him

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Protection Order Against Ex Jen Harley After He Says She Attacked Him

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Ex Jen Harley of 'Abandoning' Their Daughter

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Ex Jen Harley of 'Abandoning' Their Daughter

Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

We're catching up with the cast — and their ups and downs

All Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

TV // November 07, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with False Imprisonment of Jen Harley

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with False Imprisonment of Jen Harley

TV // October 29, 2019
Jersey Shore: Snooki Storms Out of the Shore House After Fight, Calls Angelina 'F---ing Fake'

Jersey Shore: Snooki Storms Out of the Shore House After Fight, Calls Angelina 'F---ing Fake'

TV // October 24, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment

TV // October 24, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the Revelations on Meghan and Harry From New Documentary - Watch the Full Episode

People Now:  Breaking Down the Revelations on Meghan and Harry From New Documentary - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // October 21, 2019
Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter Ariana to Pumpkin Patch After Arrest

Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter Ariana to Pumpkin Patch After Arrest

TV // October 21, 2019
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites With His Daughter For The First Time Since His Arrest

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites with Baby Daughter for First Time Since Arrest

TV // October 21, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites with 17-Month-Old Daughter Ariana Skye in First Footage Since Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Video of 17-Month-Old Daughter Ariana Skye After Arrest

TV // October 17, 2019
Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Emergency Protective Order Has Been Lifted Over a Week Following Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Emergency Protective Order Has Been Lifted Over a Week Following Arrest

TV // October 12, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are Not Still Together After Domestic Dispute

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are Not Still Together After Domestic Dispute

TV // October 10, 2019
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away from Jen Harley Amid Kidnapping Charge: Source

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away from Jen Harley Amid Kidnapping Charge: Source

TV // October 07, 2019
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Did Not Threaten Jen Harley with Knife During Domestic Dispute, Source Claims

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Did Not Threaten Jen Harley with Knife During Domestic Dispute, Source Claims

TV // October 07, 2019
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Embarrassed' Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident: 'His Main Concern Is His Daughter'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Heartbroken and Embarrassed' Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident: Source

TV // October 04, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Released from Jail After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Released from Jail After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

TV // October 04, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Said He and Jen Harley Have 'Strong Love for Each Other' Hours Before Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Said He and Jen Harley Have 'Strong Love for Each Other' Hours Before Arrest

TV // October 04, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident with Jen Harley

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident with Jen Harley

TV // October 04, 2019
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Ex Jen Harley 'F---ing Fake' for Questioning His Sobriety

Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Ex Jen Harley 'F---ing Fake' for Questioning His Sobriety

TV // October 03, 2019
Jersey Shore: Vinny Predicts 'There Will Be a War' After Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Shows Up

Jersey Shore: Vinny Predicts 'There Will Be a War' After Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Shows Up

TV // October 03, 2019
Pregnant Malika Haqq's Dating History, from BFF Khloé Kardashian's Brother Rob to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Pregnant Malika Haqq's Dating History, from BFF Khloé Kardashian's Brother Rob to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

TV // October 03, 2019
Jersey Shore: Jenni Secretly Invites Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend to the Strip Club — Without Him

Jersey Shore: Jenni Secretly Invites Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend to the Strip Club — Without Him

TV // September 26, 2019
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Harley Claims He Went 'MIA' for a Week

Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Harley Claims He Went 'MIA' for a Week

TV // September 19, 2019
Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Is a 'Monster in Bed'

Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Is a 'Monster in Bed'

TV // September 06, 2019
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Have 'Broken Up' Again, Says Source: 'She’s Moved Out'

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Have 'Broken Up' Again, Says Source

TV // September 06, 2019
Jersey Shore: Mike 'The Situation' Calls Ronnie from Prison to Congratulate Him on His Sobriety

Jersey Shore: Mike 'The Situation' Calls Ronnie from Prison to Congratulate Him on His Sobriety

TV // September 04, 2019
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says 'Making It Work' with Jen Harley Is 'Best for the Baby'

Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says 'Making It Work' with Jen Harley Is 'Best for the Baby'

TV // August 29, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com