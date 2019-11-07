Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up
The longtime friends ended up in bed together during a trip to New OrleansRead More
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Agrees to Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley
The exes have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelityRead More
Jersey Shore: Boys Check in on Ronnie After Arrest, Plan to Crash Angelina's Bachelorette Party
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested last October after an alleged altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen HarleyRead More
Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint
"I just feel better, more clear-headed," the father of one said on Thursday's episodeRead More
2 Charges Dropped in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Case with Ex Jen Harley
"Now, after further investigation, the City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie," the Jersey Shore star's attorney saysRead More
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'
The reality star completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion last fallRead More