Robin Wright
- Full Name
- Robin Gayle Wright
- Hometown
- Dallas, Texas
- robingwright
- wrightr
- Notable Projects
- House of Cards
- Born
- 04/08/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Who is Robin Wright married to?
Robin Wright married husband Clément Giraudet in 2018. She was previously married to actor Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988 and actor Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010.
- How old was Robin Wright in Forrest Gump?
Robin Wright was 28 when Forrest Gump premiered. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the 1994 film.
- What soap opera was Robin Wright on?
Robin Wright first gained attention playing Kelly Capwell on the daytime soap opera, Santa Barbara. She starred on the show from 1984 to 1988.