Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Natalie Wood's Daughter Calls Robert Wagner 'Courageous' for Discussing Mom's Death in New Doc
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is now streaming 5 on HBO 
Natalie Wood's Daughter Natasha on Asking Robert Wagner About Mom's Death: 'My Heart Was Beating'
"To me, what the culprit that night was was the alcohol," Natasha Gregson Wagner said of her mother's death
Robert Wagner Says Daughter Natasha 'Knows I Never Would Have Done Anything to Hurt Her Mother'  
"That night has gone through my mind so many times," Robert Wagner says of Natalie Wood's death
Natalie Wood's Daughter Defends Her Father Robert Wagner: 'He Would Have Given His Life for Her'
"It's outrageous and completely unacceptable that others have created this narrative about my dad and the night my mom died," says Natasha Gregson Wagner
Natalie Wood's Daughter Felt 'Shattered' After Actress' Death in Trailer for New HBO Documentary
The HBO documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind premieres on May 5
Natalie Wood's Daughter, Natasha, Celebrates Robert Wagner's 90th Birthday with Family Photo
Natasha Gregson Wagner describes it as "the first posed family photo we have taken in a couple of decades"
Advertisement

More Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner, 89, Adores Bottle-Feeding Newborn Shelter Kittens: 'It's a Win-Win Situation'
Robert Wagner helped out during this busy kitten season by taking a feeding shift at a Best Friends Animal Society kitten nursery
Natalie Wood's Sister Thinks Robert Wagner Killed Star: 'I Know Exactly What Happened'
"I know exactly what happened," Lana Wood said of her sister Natalie Wood's shocking death, before confirming she believes Robert Wagner murdered her
Natalie Wood's Sister Wants Robert Wagner to 'Tell the Truth' About Star's Mysterious Death
Natalie Wood's Death Now Deemed 'Suspicious' by Authorities as New Witnesses Come Forward
Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner's Love Story in Pictures
Natalie Wood: A Hollywood Life Cut Short, in Pictures
'We Were All So Shattered': What Robert Wagner Has Said About Natalie Wood's Mysterious Death

Robert Wagner has been named a person of interest in Natalie Wood's mysterious death

All Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner Breaks His Silence About Natalie Wood's Death: 'We Were All So Shattered'
Movies // April 13, 2016
Movie Star and Mom: Inside Natalie Wood's Private World
Celebrity // November 29, 2021
Natalie Wood: Inside the Loves, Struggles and Shocking Final Tragedy of a Hollywood Icon
Movies // April 12, 2016
Natalie Wood's Bruises, Scratches May Have Come Before Her 'Undetermined' Death
Crime // January 14, 2013
No New Evidence Found in Natalie Wood Case
Celebrity // January 11, 2012
Natalie Wood's Death: New Questions
Archive // December 05, 2011
Robert Wagner Not a Suspect in Natalie Wood's Death
Crime // November 18, 2011
Natalie Wood's Death: Authorities to Reopen Case
Celebrity // November 18, 2011
Heart to Heart with Liz & R.J.
Archive // October 06, 1986
Superdad Wagner
Archive // July 04, 1983
Friends Say It's Love
Archive // August 30, 1982
Natalie's Tragic West Side Story
Archive // December 09, 2021
Top 10 Romances of the Day
Archive // February 19, 1979
Second Time's the Charm
Archive // December 13, 1976
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com