Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
People.com
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Natalie Wood's Daughter Calls Robert Wagner 'Courageous' for Discussing Mom's Death in New Doc
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
is now streaming 5 on HBO
Read More
Natalie Wood's Daughter Natasha on Asking Robert Wagner About Mom's Death: 'My Heart Was Beating'
"To me, what the culprit that night was was the alcohol," Natasha Gregson Wagner said of her mother's death
Read More
Robert Wagner Says Daughter Natasha 'Knows I Never Would Have Done Anything to Hurt Her Mother'
"That night has gone through my mind so many times," Robert Wagner says of Natalie Wood's death
Read More
Natalie Wood's Daughter Defends Her Father Robert Wagner: 'He Would Have Given His Life for Her'
"It's outrageous and completely unacceptable that others have created this narrative about my dad and the night my mom died," says Natasha Gregson Wagner
Read More
Natalie Wood's Daughter Felt 'Shattered' After Actress' Death in Trailer for New HBO Documentary
The HBO documentary
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
premieres on May 5
Read More
Natalie Wood's Daughter, Natasha, Celebrates Robert Wagner's 90th Birthday with Family Photo
Natasha Gregson Wagner describes it as "the first posed family photo we have taken in a couple of decades"
Read More
More Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner, 89, Adores Bottle-Feeding Newborn Shelter Kittens: 'It's a Win-Win Situation'
Robert Wagner helped out during this busy kitten season by taking a feeding shift at a Best Friends Animal Society kitten nursery
Natalie Wood's Sister Thinks Robert Wagner Killed Star: 'I Know Exactly What Happened'
"I know exactly what happened," Lana Wood said of her sister Natalie Wood's shocking death, before confirming she believes Robert Wagner murdered her
Natalie Wood's Sister Wants Robert Wagner to 'Tell the Truth' About Star's Mysterious Death
Natalie Wood's Death Now Deemed 'Suspicious' by Authorities as New Witnesses Come Forward
Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner's Love Story in Pictures
Natalie Wood: A Hollywood Life Cut Short, in Pictures
'We Were All So Shattered': What Robert Wagner Has Said About Natalie Wood's Mysterious Death
Robert Wagner has been named a person of interest in Natalie Wood's mysterious death
36 Years Later, the Twists and Turns of the Investigation into Natalie Wood's Drowning Death
Robert Wagner Now Considered a 'Person of Interest' in Wife Natalie Wood's Mysterious Death
Robert Wagner Reflects on Losing Natalie Wood in His New Book: 'When She Died I Thought My Life Was Over'
Natalie Wood's Secrets Revealed in New Book: Her Intimate Thoughts on Dating Warren Beatty and the Death of Marilyn Monroe
'He Had to Be Both Mom and Dad': Natalie Wood's Daughter, Natasha, on How Stepdad Robert Wagner Raised Her After Natalie's Death
All Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner Breaks His Silence About Natalie Wood's Death: 'We Were All So Shattered'
Movies
//
April 13, 2016
Movie Star and Mom: Inside Natalie Wood's Private World
Celebrity
//
November 29, 2021
Natalie Wood: Inside the Loves, Struggles and Shocking Final Tragedy of a Hollywood Icon
Movies
//
April 12, 2016
Natalie Wood's Bruises, Scratches May Have Come Before Her 'Undetermined' Death
Crime
//
January 14, 2013
No New Evidence Found in Natalie Wood Case
Celebrity
//
January 11, 2012
Natalie Wood's Death: New Questions
Archive
//
December 05, 2011
Robert Wagner Not a Suspect in Natalie Wood's Death
Crime
//
November 18, 2011
Natalie Wood's Death: Authorities to Reopen Case
Celebrity
//
November 18, 2011
Heart to Heart with Liz & R.J.
Archive
//
October 06, 1986
Superdad Wagner
Archive
//
July 04, 1983
Friends Say It's Love
Archive
//
August 30, 1982
Natalie's Tragic
West Side Story
Archive
//
December 09, 2021
Top 10 Romances of the Day
Archive
//
February 19, 1979
Second Time's the Charm
Archive
//
December 13, 1976
