Robert Pattinson
- Full Name
- Robert Thomas Pattinson
- Hometown
- London, England
- Notable Projects
- Twilight , Batman, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight: Breaking Dawn
- Born
- 05/13/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Who is Robert Pattinson Dating?
Robert Pattinson is dating British model, Suki Waterhouse. They were first linked back in July of 2018.
- How old was Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight'?
Robert Pattinson filmed 'Twilight' when he was 21.
- When did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart date?
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated on and off from 2009 to 2013. They met on the set of 'Twilight.'