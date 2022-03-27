Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is an English actor. His breakout role came in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). In 2008, he reached a new level of stardom playing Edward Cullen in Twilight. Pattinson starred in The Twilight Saga film series until 2012. He also appeared in other notable films including, Remember Me (2010), Water for Elephants (2011) and The Lost City of Z (2016). Most recently, Pattinson starred as the Caped Crusader in 2022's The Batman.
Robert Pattinson
Full Name
Robert Thomas Pattinson
Hometown
London, England
Notable Projects
Twilight , Batman, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight: Breaking Dawn
Born
05/13/1986
Age
35

FAQs

Who is Robert Pattinson Dating?

Robert Pattinson is dating British model, Suki Waterhouse. They were first linked back in July of 2018.

How old was Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight'?

Robert Pattinson filmed 'Twilight' when he was 21.

When did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart date?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated on and off from 2009 to 2013. They met on the set of 'Twilight.'

