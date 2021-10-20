Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
People.com
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Rob Schneider
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
The Masked Singer
's Group A Does the Time Warp in Halloween Episode — and Unmasks 1 More Celeb
The Fox reality competition introduced new wildcard contestant Jester to face off against Bull, Hamster, Pepper and Skunk on Wednesday's episode
Read More
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Read More
Taylor Lautner Joins
Home Team
with Kevin James and Rob Schneider, His First Film Role in 5 Years
The actor last appeared on the big screen in 2016′s
Run The Tide
Read More
Rob Schneider Celebrates Daughter Elle King's Pregnancy: 'I Know How Much You Wanted This'
Singer Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker are expecting a baby after previously suffering two pregnancy losses
Read More
Rob Schneider Announces His Mother and Film Costar, Pilar, Has Died: 'Proud' to Be Her Son
Pilar appeared alongside her son in several movies, including
Hot Chick
,
The Animal
,
Big Stan
and
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Read More
7 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays on the Spookiest Day of the Year
Dermot Mulroney, Vanilla Ice, Willow Smith and more celebrities who were born on Halloween
Read More
Rob Schneider Reprises Beloved
SNL
Character on David Spade's Show Over 25 Years Later — Watch
Rob Schneider's Richard "The Richmeister" Laymer returns in 2019 — but he learns hard lessons about both copy machines and office decorum
Elle King Talks Reconnecting with Dad Rob Schneider After Complicated Past
"The relationship I have with my father is what I always wanted," the singer tells PEOPLE
Rob Schneider Slams Alec Baldwin's Portrayal of Donald Trump on
SNL
as 'Hard to Watch'
Rob Schneider Jokes About Filming 'Real Rob' with Wife: 'I Gotta Make This Marriage Work Cause I Like My House'
Former SNL Cast Member Rob Schneider on the Show's Portrayal of Trump: 'I Feel Bad for Alec'
Comedian Rob Schneider Says That People Recognize Him Now As 'Elle King's Dad'
Comedian Rob Schneider Opens Up About His Show
Real Rob
, His Time on
SNL
, His Daughter Elle King and More!
Check out season 2 of "Real Rob" streaming on Netflix now!
Seth Rogen Just Realized He's Been Blocked on Twitter by Rob Schneider, and It's Awkward
Elle King Opens Up About Why She Parties Less Now That She's Engaged – And How 'Love Has Changed Me'
Elle King: 5 Things About Music's Rising Star
Rob Schneider Honeymoons in Taiwan
Rob Schneider Gets Married!
All Rob Schneider
The Masked Singer
's Group A Does the Time Warp in Halloween Episode — and Unmasks 1 More Celeb
TV
//
October 20, 2021
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Celebrity
//
June 18, 2021
Taylor Lautner Joins
Home Team
with Kevin James and Rob Schneider, His First Film Role in 5 Years
Movies
//
May 19, 2021
Rob Schneider Celebrates Daughter Elle King's Pregnancy: 'I Know How Much You Wanted This'
Parents
//
March 05, 2021
Rob Schneider Announces His Mother and Film Costar, Pilar, Has Died: 'Proud' to Be Her Son
Movies
//
January 14, 2021
7 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays on the Spookiest Day of the Year
Celebrity
//
October 29, 2019
Rob Schneider Reprises Beloved
SNL
Character on David Spade's Show Over 25 Years Later — Watch
TV
//
August 20, 2019
Elle King Talks Reconnecting with Dad Rob Schneider After Complicated Past
Music
//
October 17, 2018
Rob Schneider Slams Alec Baldwin's Portrayal of Donald Trump on
SNL
as 'Hard to Watch'
Movies
//
April 27, 2018
Rob Schneider Jokes About Filming 'Real Rob' with Wife: 'I Gotta Make This Marriage Work Cause I Like My House'
TV
//
April 27, 2018
Former SNL Cast Member Rob Schneider on the Show's Portrayal of Trump: 'I Feel Bad for Alec'
TV
//
April 26, 2018
Comedian Rob Schneider Says That People Recognize Him Now As 'Elle King's Dad'
Music
//
April 26, 2018
Comedian Rob Schneider Opens Up About His Show
Real Rob
, His Time on
SNL
, His Daughter Elle King and More!
TV
//
April 26, 2018
Seth Rogen Just Realized He's Been Blocked on Twitter by Rob Schneider, and It's Awkward
Celebrity
//
June 18, 2017
Elle King Opens Up About Why She Parties Less Now That She's Engaged – And How 'Love Has Changed Me'
Celebrity
//
May 25, 2016
Elle King: 5 Things About Music's Rising Star
Celebrity
//
February 12, 2015
Rob Schneider Honeymoons in Taiwan
Celebrity
//
May 01, 2011
Rob Schneider Gets Married!
Celebrity
//
April 25, 2011
Rob Schneider Criticizes Dina & Lindsay Lohan
Celebrity
//
July 30, 2007
Unlikely Fan Sends Roger Ebert Flowers
Celebrity
//
May 10, 2007
