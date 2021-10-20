Rob Schneider

The Masked Singer's Group A Does the Time Warp in Halloween Episode — and Unmasks 1 More Celeb
The Fox reality competition introduced new wildcard contestant Jester to face off against Bull, Hamster, Pepper and Skunk on Wednesday's episode
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Taylor Lautner Joins Home Team with Kevin James and Rob Schneider, His First Film Role in 5 Years
The actor last appeared on the big screen in 2016′s Run The Tide
Rob Schneider Celebrates Daughter Elle King's Pregnancy: 'I Know How Much You Wanted This'
Singer Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker are expecting a baby after previously suffering two pregnancy losses
Rob Schneider Announces His Mother and Film Costar, Pilar, Has Died: 'Proud' to Be Her Son
Pilar appeared alongside her son in several movies, including Hot Chick, The Animal, Big Stan and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
7 Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays on the Spookiest Day of the Year
Dermot Mulroney, Vanilla Ice, Willow Smith and more celebrities who were born on Halloween
Rob Schneider Reprises Beloved SNL Character on David Spade's Show Over 25 Years Later — Watch
Rob Schneider's Richard "The Richmeister" Laymer returns in 2019 — but he learns hard lessons about both copy machines and office decorum
Elle King Talks Reconnecting with Dad Rob Schneider After Complicated Past
"The relationship I have with my father is what I always wanted," the singer tells PEOPLE
Rob Schneider Slams Alec Baldwin's Portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL as 'Hard to Watch'
Rob Schneider Jokes About Filming 'Real Rob' with Wife: 'I Gotta Make This Marriage Work Cause I Like My House'
Former SNL Cast Member Rob Schneider on the Show's Portrayal of Trump: 'I Feel Bad for Alec'
Comedian Rob Schneider Says That People Recognize Him Now As 'Elle King's Dad'
Comedian Rob Schneider Opens Up About His Show Real Rob, His Time on SNL, His Daughter Elle King and More!

